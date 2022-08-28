Boston Red Sox pitcher Tyler Danish reinstated, sent to Triple-A

The Boston Red Sox reinstated right-hander Tyler Danish from the 15-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester.

Danish, 27, landed on the IL on July 7 with a right forearm strain.

He is 2-1 with a 4.02 ERA in 26 relief appearances in his first season with Boston.

Danish is 4-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 37 games (one start) with the Chicago White Sox (2016-18) and Red Sox.

–Field Level Media

