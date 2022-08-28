One of UC Berkeley’s young peregrine falcons is found dead, likely a victim of hawk attack

Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Environmentalists say harmful algae killing large numbers of fish around the Bay Area
Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported that a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the Bay. Baykeeper said hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the Bay between the Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-off was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate and Sausalito.
Rewriting the narratives: Marin County author Vicki Larson takes on sexism, ageism in ‘Not Too Old for That’
It’s a bold move to address the harmful stereotypes that pervade culture and society. It’s even bolder to openly protest them and then offer solutions to lessen their presence and power. That’s just what Marin County author Vicki Larson has done in her book, “Not Too Old for...
Helping cooler heads prevail: Contra Costa libraries, cities offer shelter amid heat wave
With Contra Costa County temperatures expected to reach 110 degrees in some inland areas this Labor Day weekend, the county is designating dozens of spots as cooling centers. The Contra Costa County Library has 21 branches available as places to cool off: Antioch, Prewett in Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, Clayton, Danville, El Sobrante, Hercules, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Oakley, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, San Pablo, Dougherty Station in San Ramon, San Ramon, Walnut Creek and Ygnacio Valley in Walnut Creek.
‘Punk rock finds you’: Destroy Art cofounder explains how Fallout SF is bringing the weirdos back
Bannam Place is easy to miss. The unassuming alley skewers a Green Street block of North Beach favorites, dividing Sodini’s from the former location of Baonecci Ristorante. By day, the slim passage is populated by stray tourists and residents enjoying a midday smoke. By night, it’s host to barhoppers seeking clandestine refuge for romance or retch.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a pair of COVID-19 booster vaccines Wednesday that are specifically formulated to target the omicron variant of the virus and two of its most common subvariants.
Judge tosses suit against Potter Handy, but challenges to firm’s ADA case filings continue
A STATE COURT judge on Monday dismissed a high-profile lawsuit that former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his Los Angeles counterpart, George Gascon, brought against the San Diego law firm Potter Handy LLP. The civil case, filed April 11 in San Francisco Superior Court, accused Potter Handy and...
Developer scales back plan for controversial sand mining operation after county report
A controversial proposed sand and gravel mine project in Santa Clara County is being scaled back following public outcry and a draft environmental report from the county. Sargent Ranch is a 6,200-acre plot of undeveloped land four miles south of Gilroy. After longstanding owners filed for bankruptcy in 2013, the new property owners are asking the county’s permission to use less than 8 percent of the land to mine 40 million tons of sand and gravel for local concrete and asphalt production.
The science of cool: How UC researchers are helping cities cope with rise in heat waves
BY THE MIDDLE of this century, temperatures in some California cities are expected to be in the triple digits for a third of the year. That’s dangerously hot. Heat already kills more people each year than any other weather-related disaster, including hurricanes, floods, or winter storms, and as the mercury rises the toll is expected to keep climbing.
Santa Clara County scraps design for new jail, opening prospect of more delays, rising costs
AFTER MORE THAN a decade of planning, Santa Clara County is poised to go back to the drawing board to redesign its new jail, while criminal justice advocates call to abandon the plan altogether. The Board of Supervisors voted 3-1-1 Tuesday to pump the brakes on a plan to construct...
East Oakland medical provider will combine health care, dental facilities under one roof
A dedicated provider of health care to low-income residents and others in the Bay Area is working toward opening a new health center in East Oakland, a spokesperson for the provider said. Lifelong Medical Care is merging two East Oakland health centers into the new facility planned for 10605 Foothill...
Hieroglyphics’ Tajai explains how Hiero Day celebrates the hustle of Oakland’s independent music scene
As I proceed to give the people what they wanting.”. So rapped A-Plus on Hieroglyphics’ 1998 track “You Never Know.” To be from the Bay Area is to know that no one will hand you anything; what you desire you must yourself make real. In the dawn of the ’90s hip-hop age, that’s what a group of Skyline High School kids did, and the Hieroglyphics collective was born.
Con Fire reopens Station 4 in Walnut Creek, marking latest milestone in year full of them
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District on hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to officially reopen its Station 4 in Walnut Creek. The station, at 700 Hawthorne Drive, has been closed for nine years, due to recession cutbacks. It will once again serve the southern portions of unincorporated Walnut Creek and surrounding areas.
Colorful but deadly, tropical milkweed sales banned in Marin County to protect monarchs
Agriculture officials in Marin County have banned the sale of a harmful plant in an effort to protect an endangered insect. An Aug. 24 memo from the county’s agriculture commission to nurseries in the county followed a state ruling that designated tropical milkweed as a “B-rated weed,” which are considered pests that do not meet state cleanliness standards, according to a news release from the commission.
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Acts of resistance: The Transgender District’s Riot Party puts trans, nonbinary and queer performers front and center
Over half a decade ago in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, a restaurant on Turk and Taylor streets was the site of an uprising recognized as a pivotal moment in LGBTQIA+ history. As Diamond Stylz explains, “It’s one of those events — like Stonewall in New York, like Dewey’s [sit-ins]...
‘Another devastating day’: Asian community reels after Oakland dentist is fatally shot
In the wake of a weekend fatal shooting that shocked the city’s Asian community, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the crime “is not who Oakland is” when he briefed reporters this week. Oakland dentist Lili Xu, 60, was shot just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the...
San Jose approves 600 condos on Stevens Creek Boulevard
A few gray, nondescript commercial buildings in the northwestern corner of San Jose will be replaced by nearly 600 condos and hundreds of hotel rooms, as part of a project several years in the making. The San Jose City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the latest version of a development...
The thrill of Victory: Oakland mayor hopeful allowed onto ballot after city admits mistake
Ten people are now on the ballot for mayor of Oakland following a decision by City Attorney Barbara Parker to allow Allyssa Victory to join the race, the city clerk’s office and Victory said Monday. Victory is on the ballot because she challenged the city over her endorser signatures,...
Supes say Santa Clara County mental health system ‘fundamentally broken’
Since Santa Clara County declared a mental health crisis in January, little has changed to combat the problem, supervisors said in a pull-no-punches memo to County Executive Jeff Smith. Local officials are frustrated with county’s lack of progress in addressing its mental health crisis, and are demanding an acceleration of...
Demystifying Data: With millions of Californians uninsured, organizations fill the gaps
Sarah Gordon, the executive director of Clinic By The Bay, a nonprofit helping uninsured adults, discusses the challenges facing those without health insurance. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
