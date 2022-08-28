One of UC Berkeley’s young peregrine falcons is found dead, likely a victim of hawk attack

As I proceed to give the people what they wanting.”. So rapped A-Plus on Hieroglyphics’ 1998 track “You Never Know.” To be from the Bay Area is to know that no one will hand you anything; what you desire you must yourself make real. In the dawn of the ’90s hip-hop age, that’s what a group of Skyline High School kids did, and the Hieroglyphics collective was born.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO