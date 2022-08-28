ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical storm could hit US during Labor Day weekend, hurricane center says

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four regions that show signs of a tropical storm, two of which could hit the United States during Labor Day weekend. The disturbance most likely to affect the U.S. is in the Atlantic Ocean, but the disturbance has an 80% chance of turning into a tropical storm by the weekend, the center said Monday. If it does turn into a tropical storm, its name would be Danielle.
The Weather Channel

Tropical Storm Danielle Will Soon Become First Atlantic Hurricane of 2022

Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the North Atlantic. It will soon become the season's first hurricane, but is no threat to land. Two other areas are also being tracked for development. T​ropical Storm Danielle has formed, the first storm in the Atlantic Basin since early July, and will soon...
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday and Monday due to flood threat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day is being declared for Sunday and Monday due to the possibility of flooding as heavy rain moves into North Texas.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of North Texas from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and more rain is expected Sunday night and Monday.Showers and a few storms will start pushing from the north on Sunday morning.On Monday, rain is expected to be widespread and could linger for hours.By Wednesday, rainfall totals in some areas could reach over five inches. The parts of the Metroplex north of I-20 and east of I-35W are likely to see the most rain.Stick with CBS 11 for the latest updates.
The Weather Channel

Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend

An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
DoYouRemember?

The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year

Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
K97.5

The Winter Predictions Are In For 2022!

As the summer temperatures are starting to drop it low to the ‘Flo, fall and winter is right around the corner! But, just how cold can we expect it to be this year? The Farmers’ Almanac already has their predictions for NC winter 2022-2023 and the almanac is predicting that our winter season here in […]
Surfline

Southern Hemi One-Two Headed for California

More selective but larger SSW swell Friday into the weekend. Largely favorable conditions for the run of swells. The South Pacific has been busy lately. The same swell that sent Tahiti into moments of excellence last week — and delivered a fine weekend of waves for Hawaii’s southerly exposures — will grace the West Coast with several days of fun surf this week. And before the sea spray can settle from that round, another pulse of swell will arrive for the weekend. The one caveat to that second round of swell is that it will be more southerly in direction than its predecessor, and so more selective with where it delivers the most size. Fortunately, most zones are in for windows of favorable conditions throughout the multi-day run of waves, providing ample opportunities for pretty much everyone.
natureworldnews.com

Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico

There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks

Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
FOXBusiness

Disney World floods after Florida hit with severe thunderstorms, video shows

Walt Disney World parkgoers' magical experiences have reportedly been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week. Videos and pictures posted to social media showed what appeared to be water damage, lightning from the storms and flooding. In a TikTok shared with FOX Business by user DisneyWorldTom, the grounds of EPCOT by...
