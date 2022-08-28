Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Tropical storm could hit US during Labor Day weekend, hurricane center says
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four regions that show signs of a tropical storm, two of which could hit the United States during Labor Day weekend. The disturbance most likely to affect the U.S. is in the Atlantic Ocean, but the disturbance has an 80% chance of turning into a tropical storm by the weekend, the center said Monday. If it does turn into a tropical storm, its name would be Danielle.
The Weather Channel
Atlantic Awakening: Where Tropical Development Is Possible Into Labor Day Weekend
The long-slumbering Atlantic Basin is finally showing signs of waking up. Multiple areas are being monitored for possible development. One is in the Caribbean Sea, the other in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Despite being the prime time of hurricane season, it's far from certain if one or both will be...
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
Developing Atlantic tropical system may snap historic stretch with no named storms
A budding tropical system over the central Atlantic, dubbed Invest 91L, is likely to become a tropical depression or storm over the next several days, potentially ending a historic run with no named storms in the basin, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The system was spinning several hundreds of miles east of...
The Weather Channel
Tropical Storm Danielle Will Soon Become First Atlantic Hurricane of 2022
Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the North Atlantic. It will soon become the season's first hurricane, but is no threat to land. Two other areas are also being tracked for development. Tropical Storm Danielle has formed, the first storm in the Atlantic Basin since early July, and will soon...
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday and Monday due to flood threat
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day is being declared for Sunday and Monday due to the possibility of flooding as heavy rain moves into North Texas.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of North Texas from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and more rain is expected Sunday night and Monday.Showers and a few storms will start pushing from the north on Sunday morning.On Monday, rain is expected to be widespread and could linger for hours.By Wednesday, rainfall totals in some areas could reach over five inches. The parts of the Metroplex north of I-20 and east of I-35W are likely to see the most rain.Stick with CBS 11 for the latest updates.
Tropical storm warning in effect for south Texas
A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of South Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The Weather Channel's Dr. Rick Knabb has the latest.
The Weather Channel
Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend
An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year
Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
Rare "rainbow cloud" spotted over Virginia. What causes this weather phenomenon?
A stunning weather phenomenon was spotted over parts of Virginia this week – a so-called "rainbow cloud," which looks like a bright prism of color behind soft clouds. Several people in Hamilton, Virginia, sent in photos of phenomenon to WUSA-TV, the CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C. While many were...
The Winter Predictions Are In For 2022!
As the summer temperatures are starting to drop it low to the ‘Flo, fall and winter is right around the corner! But, just how cold can we expect it to be this year? The Farmers’ Almanac already has their predictions for NC winter 2022-2023 and the almanac is predicting that our winter season here in […]
The 20 Coldest States in the U.S.
If snow sports and curling up with a good book and steaming mug of tea are your favorite activities, you might want to consider moving to one of America's chilliest states.
Surfline
Southern Hemi One-Two Headed for California
More selective but larger SSW swell Friday into the weekend. Largely favorable conditions for the run of swells. The South Pacific has been busy lately. The same swell that sent Tahiti into moments of excellence last week — and delivered a fine weekend of waves for Hawaii’s southerly exposures — will grace the West Coast with several days of fun surf this week. And before the sea spray can settle from that round, another pulse of swell will arrive for the weekend. The one caveat to that second round of swell is that it will be more southerly in direction than its predecessor, and so more selective with where it delivers the most size. Fortunately, most zones are in for windows of favorable conditions throughout the multi-day run of waves, providing ample opportunities for pretty much everyone.
Farmers' Almanac's Michigan winter prediction is out, predicts unreasonable cold, snow
Here's a weather prediction that — whether we believe it or not — calls for a shovel. The Farmers' Almanac, an annual American periodical in publication since 1818, is predicting a snowy and cold winter, which, if true, means if you don't have a blower, you'll be breaking your back scraping snow off your sidewalk. ...
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
FOXBusiness
Disney World floods after Florida hit with severe thunderstorms, video shows
Walt Disney World parkgoers' magical experiences have reportedly been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week. Videos and pictures posted to social media showed what appeared to be water damage, lightning from the storms and flooding. In a TikTok shared with FOX Business by user DisneyWorldTom, the grounds of EPCOT by...
natureworldnews.com
Impact Crater Found Beneath the North Atlantic Shows that the Asteroid that Killed the Dinosaur May Have a Collaborator
Evidence of an asteroid impact crater is under the North Atlantic Ocean. The discovery could make scientists reevaluate how the era of dinosaurs came to an end. Scientists have discovered a giant asteroid crater under the Earth's surface. The crater was created by an asteroid collision 66 million years ago.
