One big-budget streaming prequel series to rule them all?. The long-awaited Prime Video Lord of the Rings TV series The Rings of Power, the most expensive in the history of televised entertainment, is finally at hand — with the first two episodes already live inside the Prime Video app. And the stakes couldn’t be higher for Amazon’s streaming video arm, which needs an epic payoff in the form of not just overwhelming viewership but presumably lots of new Prime subscription sign-ups to make its investment worthwhile.

TV SERIES ・ 32 MINUTES AGO