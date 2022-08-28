What do the new principals enjoy about the first day of school?

Students of the Newton Community School District started their first day back to school on Aug. 23 at all seven buildings: Aurora Heights Elementary, Emerson Hough Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Elementary, Berg Middle School, Newton High School and WEST Academy. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Jolene Comer, principal of Aurora Heights Elementary: “Today was an awesome first day! My favorite part was the energy and enthusiasm from all of the students as they arrived at school. Their smiles and greetings were contagious!”

Brett Miller, principal of Berg Middle School: “When I was a student, I loved seeing friends and teachers I had not seen all summer. I also loved finding out what I would be learning in all of my classes. Now, I love the energy that comes from all of the kids being back in the building and the transition from planning to doing.”

Laura Selover, principal of WEST Academy: “What I love most about the first day of school is the energy that students and staff bring to the building! There is an exciting anticipation in the air to get the school year started.”

Tara Zehr, principal of Emerson Hough Elementary: “I enjoyed all the hugs from students on the first day! I loved seeing all the staff out and about helping students get to the right places. And I enjoyed our opening day assembly were we introduced new staff, students and our new school motto: Emerson Hough, Cardinal Tough!”