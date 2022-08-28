Read full article on original website
WLBT
The Pearl River Water Supply District remains under boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The boil water notice that was announced on Monday for the following areas in the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District remains in effect:. PRVWSD says the boil water notice will remain in effect until the water supply district receives clear sampling. The notice could be...
Water, flooding issues may force neighbors out of homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people around the city are still without running water. A longtime Jackson neighbor said the recent heavy rain, flooding and not having water may soon force her out of her home. “I’m feeling sad about that,” she said. Teresa Jamison is worried more about her house falling on top of […]
fox26houston.com
Jackson water crisis: City sees some improvements in damaged water system
JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi officials set up emergency distribution centers for handouts of water and hand sanitizer Thursday in the capital city of Jackson, as efforts to restore a flood-impaired, long-troubled water system continued. Jackson’s residents were already under a boil-water order before flooding from the Pearl River exacerbated long-standing...
WLBT
Mississippi State Fairgrounds providing water from well water system
STATE FAIRGROUNDS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is providing water from its well water system to assist public water distribution efforts following Jackson’s water crisis. The fairgrounds is currently serving as an emergency State Staging Area (SSA) and serving as one of seven public drinking water distribution...
WLBT
Work at Jackson water plant could mean ‘no water at times’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People who rely on water in Jackson could see a fluctuation in water pressure resulting in no water “at times,” while state and federal agencies work to repair the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. It’s the city’s largest water facility and serves 43,000 connections....
No running water in Jackson, Miss., after flooding damages treatment plant
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Rain and flooding caused the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Miss., to fail Monday, leaving the state's largest city without safe running water and prompting Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency. Neither of the plant's main pumps were working, with just one...
WAPT
Water well at Mississippi Fairgrounds operating in response to Jackson emergency
JACKSON, Miss. — A well installed this year at the Mississippi Fairgrounds is being used to respond to Jackson's water emergency. The Fairgrounds are serving as a staging area and as one of the seven water distribution sites. "On the south side of the Coliseum, we are serving as...
WLBT
Jackson Icehouse ‘putting their resources to use’ during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than sixty pallets of Kentwood water were unloaded off 18-wheelers at the Jackson Ice company store on Jefferson Street this morning. This comes after dozens of requests were made to this store for more water around the city of Jackson. The supervisor at the Jackson...
WAPT
Jackson Water Crisis: City of Pearl holding water drive for Jackson residents
PEARL, Miss. — The city of Pearl along with Main Street Pearl and the Pearl Chamber of Commerce is hosting a bottled water drive for residents of Jackson during this water emergency. You can make donations through Friday at Pearl City Hall, 2420 Old Brandon Road or Pearl Chamber...
WLBT
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall. The river crested near 35.4 feet Monday morning and will begin to fall by end of the day. It is expected to fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling...
WLBT
EPA, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers join response team at Jackson water plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have joined the local, state, and federal response team at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Plant. The joint effort is the result of President Biden’s emergency declaration that increases federal support to improve the Capital...
WLBT
City of Jackson distributes drinking water to three locations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It shouldn’t have come to this. It should have never gotten to this day.”. As the capital city’s water issues have been declared a federal emergency, the city of Jackson has kicked water distribution into high gear. “We have three locations that we’re...
WLBT
Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week. The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of...
PHOTOS: Pearl River flooding on Aug. 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson are facing floodwaters from the Pearl River after days of heavy rainfall last week. On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at […]
Flooding leads to low water pressure in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and emergency officials held a news conference on Monday, August 29 to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson. During the news conference, the mayor said there was an increase in water from the Barnett Reservoir to the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment […]
WLBT
Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
Flooding begins to recede on Canton Club Circle
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Floodwaters are impacting many parts of Jackson, but in some areas, the water began to recede on Monday. In Northeast Jackson, the water reached up to people’s driveways along Canton Club Circle. Trashcans were toppled over with trash strewn onto the flooded roadways. Neighbors in the area, who experienced the flooding […]
WAPT
Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
WAPT
Jackson Water Crisis: Morgan & Morgan along with Hinds County Sheriff hosting water & supplies giveaway
JACKSON, Miss. — Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones along with Morgan & Morgan's Disaster Response Team will be handing out water and supplies Wednesday at noon. Those affected by the Jackson water emergency can go to Cade Chapel M.B. Church at 1000 West Ridgeway St at noon. In addition...
Jackson neighbors seek solutions to prevent future flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As floodwaters begin to recede in Jackson, parts of Harrow Drive and Westbrook Road remain under water. Neighbors living on Harrow Road woke up to standing water in their driveways on Monday. While the water didn’t reach any homes, several cars were damaged in the flooding. The water was also waist […]
