Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football fans support Husker's season opener

By Ron Johnson
 4 days ago
From Ralston to La Vista and all across Nebraska, Husker fans were out in full force Saturday celebrating the team's season opener.

“We're passionate, we love Nebraska football, everyone goes it's a huge party and it's so cool!” said Nebraska fan Chad Reelfs.

As the Huskers kicked off the season in Dublin, Ireland. Larry Jacobson cheered his team on from half a world away wearing a ring representing his own playing days from half a century ago.

“It's the national championship ring from 1971,” Jacobson said. “I've had it for 51 years!”

1971 was the same year Sheri Carter said she became a Nebraska football fan after watching a game against Oklahoma.

“Johnny Rodgers flew down the field. I said I've never seen anybody running where you can't see their legs!” She said. “I've been hooked ever since!”

Huskers have won over so many fans throughout the decades, and they say they stick with the team through thick and thin.

"It really takes grit,” said Nebraska fan Hannah Alohaid. “I'm hopeful for this season, I truly am.

While the Husker's first game may have ended in a loss in Dublin, fans aren't giving up already pumped for game two back home in Lincoln.

“I'll be rooting around a TV somewhere,” said Nebraska fan Stephanie LaPuma.

