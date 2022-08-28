ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12 News

2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family of 2 cousins killed in south Phoenix shooting demand answers

Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood. Amanda Gallegos said the new ability to detect fentanyl comes at a crucial time. She said 30% of their drug cases in toxicology now involve fentanyl. Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

2 hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix, police arrest shooter

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have taken a person into custody following a shooting in Phoenix that left two people hospitalized. Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting call at a home near 40th Street and East Hearn Road, which is east of the Piestewa Freeway. Two...
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

Deadly North Valley Collision | Phoenix

08.27.2022 | 8:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Firefighters responded tonight to the intersection of Central Ave and Bell Rd for reports of a vehicle rollover. When crews arrived on scene they found one sedan that rolled on its side with a motorcycle also involved in the collision. Reportedly one adult male patient did not survive his injuries and another adult male was treated and transported to a local hospital in critical condition as a trauma patient.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

24-year-old man who fathered child with Phoenix teenager arrested

PHOENIX – A 24-year-old man who fathered a child with a 16-year-old Phoenix girl was arrested Monday night on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, authorities said. Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa was booked into Maricopa County Jail two days after the Phoenix Police Department put out a missing persons bulletin for his teenage girlfriend and their newborn son.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting

A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Body found near Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A body was found in Tempe Thursday morning. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it was found just north of Tempe Marketplace. MCSO says there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the manner in which the body was found. It’s the second suspicious death in the last five months in a homeless encampment in the Salt River bottom.
TEMPE, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Phoenix Gunman in Tactical Gear Kills Two People During Deranged ‘Shooting Spree’

A gunman clad in tactical gear went on a terrifying “shooting spree” in Phoenix, Arizona, killing two people in a motel parking lot and injuring five others, including two cops, authorities say.Police said the rampage ended only after the suspected gunman appeared to kill himself in a nearby parking lot. Authorities had not identified him by Monday morning.The rampage started near a Days Inn motel around 8:30 p.m., cops said. Security footage showed the gunman exit a room wearing tactical gear and a helmet, then open fire into the building.Moments later, cops say the gunman fired shots toward a car...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Call Phoenix police if you recognize these robbery suspects

PHOENIX — A group of teenagers is wanted by Phoenix police for a string of robberies across the West Valley. Police shared detailed surveillance photos of the boys on Tuesday. They say the teens robbed four stores in west Phoenix and Goodyear as a flash mob. All of them...
PHOENIX, AZ

