FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC 15 News
'Young adult' in extremely critical condition after shooting near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road
PHOENIX — A "young adult" is in critical condition after an incident at a teenage group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road early Thursday morning. A 17-year-old has since been arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and related weapons charges. The incident occurred just before 2 a.m....
2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
12news.com
This map shows where 12 separate shootings left 11 dead in 5 days in Phoenix metro
PHOENIX — At least 11 people have been killed in gun-related incidents over the last five days in the Pheonix metro area and another 10 were injured in the 12 separate shootings. In one incident, two men were killed at a house party in Pheonix, and in another, an...
'Absolutely astonished': Businesses dealing with aftermath of deadly North Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — It's been three days since a shooting rampage near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road that killed two people and hurt several others, including two Phoenix police officers. While police investigate the shooting, local business owners are still in shock and left picking up some destruction left...
AZFamily
Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
AZFamily
Family of 2 cousins killed in south Phoenix shooting demand answers
Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood. Amanda Gallegos said the new ability to detect fentanyl comes at a crucial time. She said 30% of their drug cases in toxicology now involve fentanyl. Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix...
12news.com
Father demands action in Phoenix police shooting
In 2019, Jacob Harris was shot and killed by Phoenix police after he was a suspect in an armed robbery. Recently aerial footage of the incident was released.
12news.com
2 hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix, police arrest shooter
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have taken a person into custody following a shooting in Phoenix that left two people hospitalized. Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting call at a home near 40th Street and East Hearn Road, which is east of the Piestewa Freeway. Two...
onscene.tv
Deadly North Valley Collision | Phoenix
08.27.2022 | 8:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Firefighters responded tonight to the intersection of Central Ave and Bell Rd for reports of a vehicle rollover. When crews arrived on scene they found one sedan that rolled on its side with a motorcycle also involved in the collision. Reportedly one adult male patient did not survive his injuries and another adult male was treated and transported to a local hospital in critical condition as a trauma patient.
MCSO investigating body found near Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death near the Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange Thursday.
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating murder after 18-year-old woman dies in south Phoenix
Officers responded to reports of a welfare check near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman injured. The 18-year-old died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said.
KTAR.com
24-year-old man who fathered child with Phoenix teenager arrested
PHOENIX – A 24-year-old man who fathered a child with a 16-year-old Phoenix girl was arrested Monday night on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, authorities said. Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa was booked into Maricopa County Jail two days after the Phoenix Police Department put out a missing persons bulletin for his teenage girlfriend and their newborn son.
fox10phoenix.com
Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting
A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
AZFamily
Body found near Tempe Marketplace
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A body was found in Tempe Thursday morning. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it was found just north of Tempe Marketplace. MCSO says there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the manner in which the body was found. It’s the second suspicious death in the last five months in a homeless encampment in the Salt River bottom.
12news.com
3 people dead, 2 officers injured in north Phoenix shooting
Two bystanders and a suspected shooter are dead after a shooting in north Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Here's the initial update on the incident.
12news.com
Phoenix crossing signal projects months behind as family mourns couple killed in intersection
All four signal projects were supposed to be completed by the end of May 2022, according to the work contract. But that didn't happen.
Phoenix Gunman in Tactical Gear Kills Two People During Deranged ‘Shooting Spree’
A gunman clad in tactical gear went on a terrifying “shooting spree” in Phoenix, Arizona, killing two people in a motel parking lot and injuring five others, including two cops, authorities say.Police said the rampage ended only after the suspected gunman appeared to kill himself in a nearby parking lot. Authorities had not identified him by Monday morning.The rampage started near a Days Inn motel around 8:30 p.m., cops said. Security footage showed the gunman exit a room wearing tactical gear and a helmet, then open fire into the building.Moments later, cops say the gunman fired shots toward a car...
12news.com
Call Phoenix police if you recognize these robbery suspects
PHOENIX — A group of teenagers is wanted by Phoenix police for a string of robberies across the West Valley. Police shared detailed surveillance photos of the boys on Tuesday. They say the teens robbed four stores in west Phoenix and Goodyear as a flash mob. All of them...
Chandler police searching for driver involved in deadly street-racing incident
Police say the driver of a red Camaro lost control while street racing another vehicle on August 25, before crashing into a block wall. The driver, 32-year-old Mahad Zara, died from his injuries.
1 Killed, 1 Hospitalized After A Fatal Crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
Phoenix Police Department responded to a fatal crash in the north of Phoenix, that killed a man and another was hospitalized with serious injuries. Firefighters responded to Central Avenue and Bell [..]
