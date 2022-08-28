ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Older brother accidentally shoots younger brother in Fresno. Police say they were drinking

By Brianna Vaccari
The Fresno Bee
 8 days ago

A Fresno man in his 50s was hospitalized Saturday night after his brother accidentally shot him, Fresno police reported.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of East Norwich Ave in central Fresno at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said. The man was hospitalized.

The brothers were drinking when the shooting occurred, and the older brother, in his 60s, shot the younger brother, Chamalbide said.

Officers detained the older brother overnight and conducted interviews with him and other family members. Officers also interviewed the younger brother, who was in stable condition Sunday morning, and determined the shooting was accidental.

The older brother still may face firearm charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

Jimbo Bear
8d ago

"IGN0RANCE", is a two-way street .. . . #REALITY - ALCOHOL, tips the scales of 'STUPIDITY' ! Anytime a gun is pointed, it was intentional .. ACCIDENT, shouldn't be used as an excuse !

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area.

