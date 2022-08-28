ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD: Suspecting cop watches construction site of previous theft, catches pair of thieves in the act

SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been arrested after police say they attempted to steal materials from a construction site on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when a San Antonio police officer, being proactive, decided to sit and watch a construction site near Cataipa Street and Carnahan Street, where thieves had targeted previously.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Four men hold teen at ransom, charged with aggravated kidnapping SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — Four men kidnapped a teenager and held him at random, according to the San Antonio Police Department. On Tuesday, SAPD received a call from a worried family member who said the teen never returned after going outside. The relative also a received a call stating that the victim had been taken and would not be returned unless the suspects got money. Failure to pay would result in the victim being harmed.
news4sanantonio.com

Police seeking information in fatal Eastside shooting from 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 36-year-old, Anthony Donnell Clark. Clark was gunned down on September 1, 2019, towards the Eastside of town on East Commerce St. in the early hours of the morning. Police say Clark was hanging out with...
news4sanantonio.com

ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two migrants injured when they tried to escape motel room they were being held inside

SAN ANTONIO — Federal investigators could take over a possible human smuggling case that happened on Wednesday late afternoon. Police responded to the 8700 block of S. Presa for reports of a shooting in progress. Officials said a group of migrants tried to escape the motel where they were being held, and were chased down by someone in a truck when they tried to leave the room.
KSAT 12

Fatal shooting in far West Bexar County ruled a suicide, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has ruled a fatal shooting that occurred in far West Bexar County late Tuesday night as a suicide. Deputies were called just after 11 p.m. to a parking lot of a Mr W fireworks stand near Highway 90 and Wt Montgomery Road after receiving word of a shooting.
news4sanantonio.com

Jury has found Michelle Barrientes Vela guilty of Tampering with Evidence

SAN ANTONIO - Former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable, Michelle Barrientes Vela, has been found guilty of Tampering with Evidence. Prosecutors say Vela tried covering up documents related to an investigation into her time in office, in particular, allegations she improperly forced a family to pay her $100s to provide them security during an Easter celebration at a Westside park back in 2019. Vela resigned later that year after announcing her run for Bexar County Sheriff.
KTSA

SAPD looking for suspects in West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting on the west side. Police were called to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. on Monday and they say they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the arm. The victim tells investigators he had just moved to the area and he was walking home when he was shot.
