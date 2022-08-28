Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police want to talk to attendees of graduation party where teen was shot dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for anyone who knows who shot and killed a teenager last June at a graduation party on the Far Northwest Side. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. on June 19 at a home off Rimhurst near Loop 1604. Police said Joshua Palma, 19,...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Suspecting cop watches construction site of previous theft, catches pair of thieves in the act
SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been arrested after police say they attempted to steal materials from a construction site on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when a San Antonio police officer, being proactive, decided to sit and watch a construction site near Cataipa Street and Carnahan Street, where thieves had targeted previously.
A San Antonio family is seeking an investigation after relative was released from Bexar County jail with broken leg
SAN ANTONIO — A family is calling for an internal affairs investigation at the Bexar County Jail. A 46-year-old woman, who is mentally and physically disabled, was arrested for assault. However, her charges were later dropped. Stephanie Staubitz spent 14 days locked up. The family says she didn't have...
KSAT 12
Four men arrested for kidnapping teen for ransom on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four men on Wednesday who are accused of kidnapping a teenager for ransom. Froilan Guzman-Velasquez, 30, Erik Gonzales-Lopez, 18, Randy Lopez-Benitez, 23, and Hector Manue Lopez-Najera, 23, are charged with aggravated kidnapping. Each is being held in the Bexar County Jail on...
Four men hold teen at ransom, charged with aggravated kidnapping SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Four men kidnapped a teenager and held him at random, according to the San Antonio Police Department. On Tuesday, SAPD received a call from a worried family member who said the teen never returned after going outside. The relative also a received a call stating that the victim had been taken and would not be returned unless the suspects got money. Failure to pay would result in the victim being harmed.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seeking information in fatal Eastside shooting from 2019
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 36-year-old, Anthony Donnell Clark. Clark was gunned down on September 1, 2019, towards the Eastside of town on East Commerce St. in the early hours of the morning. Police say Clark was hanging out with...
'It was frantic' | Suspected migrants hit by a truck after escaping stash house at a Southside motel
SAN ANTONIO — In a suspected case of human trafficking, four migrants were trying to escape after being held against their will at a Southside motel. San Antonio Police are searching for the two suspects who chased the migrants in a black truck. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday...
news4sanantonio.com
ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
Two migrants injured when they tried to escape motel room they were being held inside
SAN ANTONIO — Federal investigators could take over a possible human smuggling case that happened on Wednesday late afternoon. Police responded to the 8700 block of S. Presa for reports of a shooting in progress. Officials said a group of migrants tried to escape the motel where they were being held, and were chased down by someone in a truck when they tried to leave the room.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek new leads into who gunned down woman in East Side driveway in 2018
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the community's help to identify the suspects responsible for a 24-year-old woman's death over four years ago. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. on July 15, 2018 off Gorman near Nolan Street on the East Side. When police arrived on...
KSAT 12
Bond denied for man charged in deadly tractor-trailer incident in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A judge on Wednesday denied bond for a man accused in the deadly tractor-trailer incident on the city’s Southwest Side in June that resulted in the deaths of 53 people. The motion was signed by United States Magistrate Judge Henry J. Bemporad in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Fatal shooting in far West Bexar County ruled a suicide, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has ruled a fatal shooting that occurred in far West Bexar County late Tuesday night as a suicide. Deputies were called just after 11 p.m. to a parking lot of a Mr W fireworks stand near Highway 90 and Wt Montgomery Road after receiving word of a shooting.
SAPD catches up to suspect in Tuesday motel shooting, himself mysteriously injured
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police swarmed a northwest-side Motel 6 Tuesday evening and discovered a man who had been shot—and who may have been involved in an earlier shooting nearby, according to authorities. SAPD officials tell KENS 5 the unidentified man could be seen on video firing...
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 18 years for fatally striking motorcyclist on Northeast Side in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of driving erratically and fatally striking a motorcyclist on the Northeast Side in late 2020 was sentenced by a judge to 18 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in the case. The crash happened Nov. 9, 2020, in the 13200 block...
news4sanantonio.com
Crime plaguing same Northwest Side apartment complex being sued by City of Leon Valley
SAN ANTONIO - A Northwest Side apartment complex that has already been sued by the City of Leon Valley for code violations is now being plagued by crime. Two shootings in the past few days have residents of the Vista Del Rey apartment complex off Evers Road near Wurzbach Road on edge.
KSAT 12
Woman pulled out knife while stealing cart of items at Dollar General, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of pulling out a knife during an aggravated robbery at a West Side Dollar General. A Crime Stoppers report states the incident happened at 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the store in the 4300 block of Culebra Road. The woman packed...
KSAT 12
Shooting suspect found with gunshot wound inside Northwest Side motel, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect in a shooting is in police custody after being discovered with a gunshot wound at a Northwest Side motel. Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, San Antonio police officers responded to a shooting at Flex Studios, located in the 9500 block of I-10. A man was...
news4sanantonio.com
Jury has found Michelle Barrientes Vela guilty of Tampering with Evidence
SAN ANTONIO - Former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable, Michelle Barrientes Vela, has been found guilty of Tampering with Evidence. Prosecutors say Vela tried covering up documents related to an investigation into her time in office, in particular, allegations she improperly forced a family to pay her $100s to provide them security during an Easter celebration at a Westside park back in 2019. Vela resigned later that year after announcing her run for Bexar County Sheriff.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for suspect in Downtown road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down a suspect who is wanted in a Downtown road rage incident. Police released two pictures of the car they say was involved in the incident that led up to the shooting. The shooting took place around 7 a.m. on Aug....
KTSA
SAPD looking for suspects in West Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting on the west side. Police were called to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. on Monday and they say they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the arm. The victim tells investigators he had just moved to the area and he was walking home when he was shot.
