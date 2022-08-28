Titans' snap counts from preseason Week 3 win over Cardinals
The Tennessee Titans closed out their preseason on Saturday night with a win over the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, 26-23.
For many players, it was their last opportunity to either seize a starting role or simply a spot on the roster, as the final cuts to trim rosters down to 53 players will happen by 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.
In case you’re interested, we’ve put together one last 53-man roster projection ahead of final cuts.
The good news for some of the aforementioned players is that they could end up sticking on Tennessee’s practice squad, so this may not be the end of the road in Nashville for some.
The Titans sat all but a few of their projected starters in preseason Week 3. Before we get to who played and how much, here’s a look at who didn’t.
Now, the snap counts for every position group from preseason Week 3.
Comments / 0