Nashville, TN

Titans' snap counts from preseason Week 3 win over Cardinals

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans closed out their preseason on Saturday night with a win over the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, 26-23.

For many players, it was their last opportunity to either seize a starting role or simply a spot on the roster, as the final cuts to trim rosters down to 53 players will happen by 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

In case you’re interested, we’ve put together one last 53-man roster projection ahead of final cuts.

The good news for some of the aforementioned players is that they could end up sticking on Tennessee’s practice squad, so this may not be the end of the road in Nashville for some.

The Titans sat all but a few of their projected starters in preseason Week 3. Before we get to who played and how much, here’s a look at who didn’t.

Via Paul Kuharsky

Now, the snap counts for every position group from preseason Week 3.

Quarterbacks

AP Photo/Wade Payne
Per Next Gen Stats, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport

Running backs

Syndication: The Tennessean
Per Next Gen Stats, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport

Wide receivers

Per Next Gen Stats, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport

Tight ends

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Per Next Gen Stats, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport

Offensive line

Andrew Nelles – USA TODAY Sports
Per Next Gen Stats, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport

Defensive line

AP Photo/John Amis
Per Next Gen Stats, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport

Defensive backs and linebackers

AP Photo/Nick Wass
Per Next Gen Stats, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport

