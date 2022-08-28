Read full article on original website
Various News: Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
Sign Mocking Sasha Banks Confiscated During Last Night’s WWE Raw
A fan tried to take a shot at Sasha Banks with a sign on last night’s WWE Raw, only to have security step in to remove it. Monday night’s show saw a fan in the front row hold up a sign which read, “We want Naomi not Botcha Banks.” This is of course in reference to reports that Naomi and Banks are reported to be returning to the company after they’ve been on indefinite suspension for walking out of Raw in May.
Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Takes Out Chris Jericho On Dynamite, Women’s Tag Match Clip
– Bryan Danielson took advantage of a save by Daniel Garcia to take out his All Out opponent in Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson beat Jake Hager on Wednesday’s show and when Jericho tried to attack after the match, Garcia got involved which allowed Danielson to his Jericho with a running knee:
More Matches Set For NJPW Strong Autumn Action
NJPW has announced more matches for NJPW Strong Autumn Action. The company announced on Tuesday that Juice Robinson vs. Ren Narita, QT Marshall vs. Shota Umino, Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Blackwood, and Kevin Knight vs. Che Cabrera have all been added to the show. You can see the full lineup...
Billy Gunn On Working With Chyna In WWE, His Turning Point In His Battle With Addiction
In a recent interview on The Sessions, Billy Gunn discussed working with Chyna in WWE, the turning point in his battle with addiction, and much more. You can read his comments below. Billy Gunn on working with Chyna in WWE and his reaction to Chyna’s passing: “My best friend. She...
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Getting Called Up In Immediate Future
Solo Sikoa’s days in NXT are reportedly at an end, with a main roster call-up coming very soon for him. PWInsider reports that Sikoa, who is the brother of The Usos, will be called up “ASAP” according to one source who noted he will be joining the Smackdown roster.
John Morrison on Vince McMahon Wanting to Sell ‘Drip Sticks’ for His Character in WWE
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, former WWE Superstar John Morrison discussed some scrapped plans for his character before his WWE released. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “First of all, I wrote, ‘I’m gonna moisten someone up with my drip stick,’...
WWE News: Roman Reigns Celebrates Two Years as Universal Champion, Doudrop Takes Away Nikki ASH’s Cape, Clip of Maryse Confronting Miz’s Dad on Miz & Mrs.
– Today, Roman Reigns officially celebrates two years as the WWE Universal Champion. He won the title on August 30, 2020 at WWE Payback that year, beating Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match. Roman Reigns later won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar...
WWE News: Sami Zayn’s Top 10 Best Bloodline Moments, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Final NXT UK Lineup & Preview Video
– WWE Top 10 showcased Sami Zayn’s Top 10 Best Bloodline moments:. – Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played some more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:. – Today’s NXT UK will feature Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven for the NXT UK Championship in the final episode of the show. Here is the lineup and preview video for tonight’s show:
Backstage Update on How AEW Handled Ace Steel Using an Expletive Word on Dynamite
– As previously reported, Warner Bros. Discovery is said to have sent a memo to AEW regarding toning down the language on AEW programming. Some fans may have already noticed that Ace Steel ended up dropping an F-bomb during his segment with CM Punk last night on Dynamite. PWInsider has an update on the aftermath for the segment.
Cash Wheeler Says He and Dax Wheeler Will Only Fight Again In One Situation
Don’t expect to see FTR in the ring against each other any time soon, unless they get one particular opportunity. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood previously competed against each other as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and during an interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport, Wheeler said a similar situation would be the only way they lock up again.
WWE News: WWE Says It Is ‘Wrestling,’ Drew McIntyre Talks Clash at the Castle Match
– WWE has officially declared itself “wrestling’ on social media. Twitter is currently in the midst of a trend where companies and more have been sharing tweets that describes their brand in one word. The WWE Twitter account posted to describe itself, perhaps surprisingly to anyone who knows how focused on “sports entertainment” as it is, as:
Spoiler On WWE Star Returning to Company
A former WWE star is set to return to the company very soon, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman is returning to the company, with several sources confirming that he will be at Monday night’s episode of Raw in Kansas City. Strowman is a former...
Tony Khan Explains Why Thunder Rosa’s Injury Reveal Got Less Time Than CM Punk’s
CM Punk and Thunder Rosa were both champions that went down to injury in recent months, and Tony Khan has revealed why Rosa’s promo got less time than Punk’s. Punk cut a promo on AEW Rampage in late June announcing his injury and time off, while Rosa revealed in a backstage segment that lasted less than a minute that she will miss All Out due to an injury.
Ryan Katz Confirms He’s Returning To WWE
Ryan Katz has confirmed that he’s heading back to WWE. Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts, confirmed on the latest episode of the Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast he co-hosts with Road Dogg, acknowledged that he is returning to the company in a similar capacity as he previously had.
Backstage Notes on AEW Dynamite, Ariya Daivari’s Producer Work, & Return of W. Morrissey
– Fightful Select has an update with the producing and agent work Ariya Daivari has been doing in AEW since signing with the company. As previously reported, AEW recently signed Daivari to a “full-time deal.”. Per the report, Daivari has been producing and agenting some of the women’s matches...
Katie Arquette Appears On Both AEW & WWE TV On Same Night
Katie Arquette pulled a “Rick Rude,” making an appearance on both AEW & WWE TV in the same night on Monday. The independent talent worked a match against Serena Deeb on Monday night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and was also part of the six-woman tag team match against Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Bianca Belair on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Arquette teamed with Dani Mo & Kay Sparks in that match.
Backstage Update on Plans for AEW Full Gear
– As previously reported, it’s rumored that AEW Full Gear will likely take place in Newark, New Jersey later in November. Fightful Select has an update on AEW’s backstage plans for this year’s pay-per-view event. According to the report, AEW will likely tape an episode of TV...
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Season 10 Premiere
– Tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr will feature the fallout from last weekend’s NWA 74 event. Tonight’s show also marks the Season 10 premiere of Powerrr. The new episode streams at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here is the lineup for tonight’s show. * Matt...
