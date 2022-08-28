A fan tried to take a shot at Sasha Banks with a sign on last night’s WWE Raw, only to have security step in to remove it. Monday night’s show saw a fan in the front row hold up a sign which read, “We want Naomi not Botcha Banks.” This is of course in reference to reports that Naomi and Banks are reported to be returning to the company after they’ve been on indefinite suspension for walking out of Raw in May.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO