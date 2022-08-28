ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River Shooting Victims Identified

The people shot in Toms River last week, have been identified. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced today that the victim of the homicide that occurred at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River on August 27 has been identified as Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds at the scene. They have been identified as Anthony Miller, 29, of Neptune. Miller is still hospitalized and is listed in critical but stable condition. Jamal Bland, 24, of Asbury Park, was treated for his injuries and released.
Toms River Hookah Lounge, Scene Of Fatal Shooting, Ordered Shuttered By Local Officials: Report

Toms River officials have closed the hookah lounge where a man was killed and two others hurt in a weekend shooting, NJ Advance Media reports. Hooper Avenue lounge 'Top Tier Hookah' has been forced to shut down due to zoning, code, and safety violations, and has had its certificate of occupancy revoked, the outlet reports citing a statement from Mayor Maurice Hill.
