Local police beginning in what is believed to be Barnegat (possibly Manahawkin) and up through Lacey Township, followed by the NJ State Police, stayed in pursuit of a stolen car up through Tinton Falls. The chase is believed to have began in Barnegat on Route 9 northbound and continued West on Lacey Road and on to the parkway north. Once on the parkway speeds were reaching in excess of 115 mph while the driver was operating the vehicle with two blown tires. The pursuit continued up the parkway and at mile marker 96.2 the third (a front tire) popped. At mile marker 99.5 he was clocked at 82 miles an hour riding on one good tire. Driver took exit 105 for 18 North at a speed of 52 miles per hour and bailed from the vehicle on the exit ramp. The police are bringing in K9’s and other resources to search for the suspect. As further information becomes available, we will update our page.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO