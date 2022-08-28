Read full article on original website
Toms River Shooting Victims Identified
The people shot in Toms River last week, have been identified. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced today that the victim of the homicide that occurred at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River on August 27 has been identified as Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds at the scene. They have been identified as Anthony Miller, 29, of Neptune. Miller is still hospitalized and is listed in critical but stable condition. Jamal Bland, 24, of Asbury Park, was treated for his injuries and released.
Lodi, NJ schools superintendent arrested after Jersey Shore fight
The superintendent of Lodi public schools has been accused of punching a woman in the head during an argument at the Jersey Shore last weekend. Douglas Petty, 46, of the Cedar Knolls section of Hanover Township, was arrested by Seaside Heights police very early Sunday, Aug. 28, in the area of Sumner Avenue and the Boulevard.
N.J. school superintendent charged with assault after Jersey Shore street brawl
The superintendent of a school district in Bergen County was arrested early Sunday in Ocean County and charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought with a man on the street, according to court documents. Douglas J. Petty, superintendent of Lodi Public Schools, was arrested in Seaside...
Hookah lounge where man was shot and killed is shut down by N.J. town
Officials in Toms River have shuttered the hookah lounge where a man was killed and two other injured in a shooting early Saturday. Top Tier Hookah on Hooper Avenue has had its certificate of occupancy revoked and has been ordered to close due to zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill said.
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
New Jersey police investigating after multiple children bitten by fox in Ocean County
A total of six incidents were reported to police involving kids who were playing in their own yard or at the playground.
2 found dead in suspected murder-suicide at NJ home
Authorities launched an investigation after two people died in an apparent murder-suicide in New Jersey on Wednesday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
Toms River Hookah Lounge, Scene Of Fatal Shooting, Ordered Shuttered By Local Officials: Report
Toms River officials have closed the hookah lounge where a man was killed and two others hurt in a weekend shooting, NJ Advance Media reports. Hooper Avenue lounge 'Top Tier Hookah' has been forced to shut down due to zoning, code, and safety violations, and has had its certificate of occupancy revoked, the outlet reports citing a statement from Mayor Maurice Hill.
Ocean, NJ man tried running over police officer after shoplifting at Target
An Ocean Township man is sitting inside of a cell at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township after being arrested for shoplifting and trying to run a police officer over with his vehicle. The incident and charges were announced by the Ocean Township (Monmouth County) Police Department. This...
Husband, wife identified in N.J. murder-suicide shooting, prosecutor says
Officials on Thursday identified the husband and wife killed in an apparent murder-suicide at their Woodbridge home. Police were summoned to a 911 call about a woman lying unresponsive on the front yard of a residence on Soren Street in the township’s Fords section around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Lacey, NJ man admits stealing $217K from woman he was dating
LACEY — A township resident pleaded guilty to theft Wednesday in Ocean County Superior Court, and as part of that agreement must pay $217,300 in restitution to a female victim. The county prosecutor's office said in a release that Ross Miserendino, 56, was in a romantic relationship with that...
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Killing His Girlfriend’s Puppy in Atlantic City
A man from Camden has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend's puppy in Atlantic City. Authorities say following a guilty plea last month to a third-degree animal cruelty charge, 39-year-old Gary Moore has been sentenced to three years in state prison. In court, Moore admitted that when he was angry...
Jersey Shore Woman Arrested With 6 Warrants, Bail Totaling $30.5K
A 29-year-old woman was Ocean Gate was arrested with six outstanding warrants, authorities said. Jenna O'Connor was a passenger in a car pulled over in Ocean Township, police said. The driver, John Needham, 37, of Toms River was pulled over on Thursday, Aug. 25 on Illinois Avenue near Main Street....
NJ superintendent arrested for punching woman in the head, fighting man who intervened
The superintendent for Lodi Public Schools was arrested for punching a woman in the head and fighting a man who tried to intervene, according to court records obtained by NJ.com.
Some Details Released In Death Of 2-Year-Old Pulled From Hot Car In NJ
Authorities have disclosed some details surrounding the death of a 2-year-old girl pulled from a hot car Tuesday, Aug. 30. An off-duty firefighter and neighbor was performing CPR on the toddler when authorities arrived at the scene on Summerall Road in Franklin Township around 2:20 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Innocent Bystander Killed In Asbury Park, Family Desperately Seeking Justice
Justice is what Kyshon “Butey” Washington-Walker's family is after. The 33-year-old man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue in Asbury Park around 7:30 p.m. on July 28 — four days before his birthday, according to loved ones and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Dead rabid fox found in N.J. state park that remains closed, officials say
EDITOR’S NOTE: The headline and story have been updated after the state environmental officials issued a statement Thursday evening with additional information that partially contradicted the account by county health officials. A dead rabid fox has been found in the Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County, where county...
Franklin, NJ child dead: Left alone in hot car for hours, reports say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A young child’s death was under active investigation in the township on Tuesday, according to police, as several reports said a toddler had been left in a hot car. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death of a child in Franklin Township, while declining...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HIGH SPEED PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR THROUGH OCEAN AND MONMOUTH COUNTY
Local police beginning in what is believed to be Barnegat (possibly Manahawkin) and up through Lacey Township, followed by the NJ State Police, stayed in pursuit of a stolen car up through Tinton Falls. The chase is believed to have began in Barnegat on Route 9 northbound and continued West on Lacey Road and on to the parkway north. Once on the parkway speeds were reaching in excess of 115 mph while the driver was operating the vehicle with two blown tires. The pursuit continued up the parkway and at mile marker 96.2 the third (a front tire) popped. At mile marker 99.5 he was clocked at 82 miles an hour riding on one good tire. Driver took exit 105 for 18 North at a speed of 52 miles per hour and bailed from the vehicle on the exit ramp. The police are bringing in K9’s and other resources to search for the suspect. As further information becomes available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: STATEN ISLAND MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO ELUDING POLICE AND DWI
PRESS RELEASE-STATEN ISLAND MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO ELUDING AND DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 29, 2022, Antwan McPhatter, 26, of Staten Island, New York, pled guilty before the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to Eluding in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-2b, as well as the motor vehicle offenses of Driving While Intoxicated in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-129b, in connection with an incident that occurred in Seaside Heights on August 19, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on November 3, 2022, the State will be seeking a term of six years New Jersey State Prison.
