Read full article on original website
Related
ohio.edu
OHIO faculty and student experts discuss rise of the esports industry in new Ask the Experts
Scripps College of Communication faculty expert, Jeff Kuhn, director of the OHIO esports program, and two students, Pat Daley, a senior studying Media Arts Production, with an English minor and an esports certificate in the Scripps College, and Justyn Ferrell, a fourth-year Psychology major with certificates in esports and entrepreneurship in the College of Arts and Sciences, will discuss the rise of the esports industry, as well as OHIO’s new esports arena during an Ask the Experts livestream on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.
ohio.edu
Ohio University announces Presidential Search Committee
The Ohio University Board of Trustees has announced the Search Committee for OHIO’s 23rd president. The search committee will be chaired by Board of Trustees Chair Peggy Viehweger and will include representatives from across the University community. The additional members of the search committee include:. Joseph Becherer – Ohio...
ohio.edu
Diane Cahill named interim director of Office of Global Affairs
Ohio University Executive Vice President and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs has named Diane Cahill as the interim director of the Office of Global Affairs. Cahill currently serves as the director of International Student and Scholar Services (formerly International Student and Faculty Services) and will continue to lead that office in her new position.
ohio.edu
Center for Law, Justice and Culture director highlights student, alumni engagement and announces fall 2022 events
Associate Professor of History and Director of the Center for Law, Justice and Culture. It’s a great pleasure to begin my first full academic year as the Director of the Center for Law, Justice, & Culture. I was delighted to take on this role in January, joining the Center’s Graduate Director, Dr. Haley Duschinski, and Assistant Director and Pre-Law Advisor Larry Hayman, Esq. Dr. Duschinski is on sabbatical this year, so Dr. Kathleen Sullivan has taken up the reins of our graduate program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ohio.edu
School of Film student, Sam Brandes experiences how the arts impact health
Sam Brandes, a third-year film student in Ohio University College of Fine Arts’ School of Film, experienced first-hand how his knowledge of filmmaking could help others express themselves and gain confidence in making art. Through an experiential learning opportunity, Brandes worked with Lindsey Martin, assistant professor of film production,...
ohio.edu
Scripps August in Review: Tips from students, history from faculty, engagement from alumni, and more
Scripps College of Communication assistant professor Ken Klein provides a recap of August for Scripps alumni. Professor Emeritus Terry Eiler (School of Visual Communication) published a tribute to VisCom co-founder Chuck Scott (1924-2015), timed to Scott’s date of birth: Aug. 18 in Grayville, Ill. “Happy Birthday Chuck Scott… a...
ohio.edu
Washington D.C. PR Professional credits Ohio University and WOUB experience for launching her career
When Tammie Imel came to Athens from Ada, Ohio in 2003, she knew she was attending one of the best journalism schools in the country at Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. What she didn’t know at the time was that she would also have the opportunity to work at a professional radio and television station, WOUB Public Media, and gain hands-on experience that would help launch her television news career.
ohio.edu
OHIO Esports ready to kick off in new arena
Ohio University video game players and supporters will get to enjoy a new area this fall. The OHIO Esports Arena is officially opening on Monday, Sept. 12. Located in Scripps Hall 001, the new facility will be home of the Bobcat Esports Club, as well as the varsity OHIO Esports team that competes in the Mid-American Conference (MAC)’s Esports Collegiate Conference.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohio.edu
Keeping Bobcats Informed, Aug. 31, 2022
Bobcats Helping Bobcats is a program that supports students who are experiencing emergencies that could impact their ability to be successful in their academics. OHIO's Emergency Microgrants fund is experiencing high demand as the cost of living rises and students struggle to afford basic needs. We have also seen an increase in visitors to the food pantry, Cats' Cupboard, which provides students access to food at no cost. Last year, over $65,000 was distributed to students facing a crisis and food was distributed to 739 pantry members.
ohio.edu
CHIP is Now Pivio, Registration for the Fall Cohort is Now Open
CHIP (Complete Health Improvement Program) has gone through a rebrand and is now called Pivio. Like CHIP, Pivio is a research-tested lifestyle intervention designed to prevent and reverse many common chronic diseases. This 12-week, 18-session program will provide step-by-step guidance on how you can transform your health with:. whole plant-based...
Comments / 0