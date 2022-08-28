Bobcats Helping Bobcats is a program that supports students who are experiencing emergencies that could impact their ability to be successful in their academics. OHIO's Emergency Microgrants fund is experiencing high demand as the cost of living rises and students struggle to afford basic needs. We have also seen an increase in visitors to the food pantry, Cats' Cupboard, which provides students access to food at no cost. Last year, over $65,000 was distributed to students facing a crisis and food was distributed to 739 pantry members.

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO