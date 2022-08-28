Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Fire threatening over 7,000 structures in southwest Oregon
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 18.75 square miles (49 square kilometers), is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. As of Tuesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other...
Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special...
Governor appoints retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to City Council
Idaho Governor Brad Little announced his selection of Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to be appointed to fill Pocatello City Council Seat #1. “Scott Marchand has lived his life dedicated to the citizens of Pocatello with his service to our community as an officer and Pocatello Police Chief for 35 years. During his career, he has worked with diverse groups throughout Pocatello and understands the importance of community relations. Scott and his family have been dedicated to the community, working in education and non-profit...
Idaho tax, education bill has support, but cracks possible
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers are scheduled to meet Thursday at the Statehouse to consider using the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus for a $500 million income tax rebate. Legislators will also consider spending money - a $410 million annual boost for K-12 schools and post-secondary...
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years' prison for rape
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April, roughly a year after he resigned from...
Shots fired: Investigation ongoing into officer-involved shooting in southern Idaho
BUHL — A report of “shots fired” crackled over police radios early Friday morning after a high-speed pursuit ended near Buhl, and the motionless body of a black-haired male was seen by a deputy as he arrived seconds afterward. Law enforcement agencies are releasing limited information about the officer-involved shooting, but court documents filed in Twin Falls County Fifth Judicial District shed light on what led to it. The Magic...
