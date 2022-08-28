This week’s episode of WWE Raw rose to a new four-week high in both the ratings and viewership. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.59 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.107 million viewers. Those numbers are up 7.3% and 5.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.57 demo rating and audience of 2.005 million viewers. The numbers were the best for the show since the August 1st episode, the first following WWE SummerSlam, hit a 0.61 demo rating and 2.230 million viewers.

