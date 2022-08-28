Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
411mania.com
NWA Sets Another Show For Hard Times III Weekend
The NWA has added another show to its Hard Times III weekend in November. As reported over the weekend, the promotion announced that Hard Times III will take place from Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12th. PWInsider now reports that the company will host the Revolution Rumble along with Luke Hawx’s Wildkat Sports as an NWA Powerrr Trip event on November 13th.
411mania.com
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Season 10 Premiere
– Tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr will feature the fallout from last weekend’s NWA 74 event. Tonight’s show also marks the Season 10 premiere of Powerrr. The new episode streams at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here is the lineup for tonight’s show. * Matt...
411mania.com
WWE Announces Undertaker One-Man Show For Extreme Rules Weekend
WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Friday, October 7 at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia ahead of WWE Extreme Rules®. UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories...
411mania.com
Mims Wants To Beat Tyrus To Get Poetic Justice Against Him
Mims has Tyrus and the NWA Television Championship in his sights, seeking “poetic justice” for being injured by the champion. Mims suffered a concussion and a dislocated shoulder against Tyrus at June’s NWA Alwayz Ready and made his return at NWA 74. Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Mims talked about wanting revenge against Tyrus and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
Spoiler On WWE Star Returning to Company
A former WWE star is set to return to the company very soon, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman is returning to the company, with several sources confirming that he will be at Monday night’s episode of Raw in Kansas City. Strowman is a former...
411mania.com
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s AAW Destination Chicago
– AAW will present its Destination Chicago event later tonight. The card is being held at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois, and it will be streamed live on Highspots.TV. Here is the updated lineup:. * AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mat Fitchett vs. Jake Something. * AAW Women’s Championship...
411mania.com
Fozzy Postpones Upcoming Tour Due to Throat Injury to Chris Jericho
– Chris Jericho’s rock band, Fozzy, has issued an announcement on the group’s official website that the Save The World Tour has been postponed after Jericho suffered a throat injury at Quake by the Lake. The shows have now been postponed to Spring 2023. You can read the details below:
411mania.com
WWE Raw Rating, Audience Hit Four-Week Highs
This week’s episode of WWE Raw rose to a new four-week high in both the ratings and viewership. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.59 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.107 million viewers. Those numbers are up 7.3% and 5.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.57 demo rating and audience of 2.005 million viewers. The numbers were the best for the show since the August 1st episode, the first following WWE SummerSlam, hit a 0.61 demo rating and 2.230 million viewers.
