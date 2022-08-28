ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Man Accused Of leading Tulsa Police On Chase In Stolen Vehicle Arrested

Tulsa police say a man is behind bars accused of stealing a car from QuikTrip at 11th and Utica and leading officers on a chase. Police say they used their helicopter to follow the suspect so officers didn't have to get into a high-speed chase. According to police, the suspect,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pursuit on HWY 169 ends in a crash in east Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) confirmed to FOX23 that a car chase involving Owasso Police ended in east Tulsa Thursday afternoon. Owasso Police Lt. Bick Boatman said the pursuit was a result of an active robbery suspect. The suspect snapped the purse of a customer at the Sam’s Club in Owasso near N 129th E Ave and E 96th St N.
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Man Pulls GTA Move and Spray Paints Car to Hide from Police

Have to give credit to the guy for trying, but it didn't work. If you grew up playing the Grand Theft Auto games like myself. You know when you're running from police the easiest thing you can do is go to paint shop to switch the paint of your and they stop following you IMMEDIATELY. Looks like a man up in Tulsa decided to take this exact logic into the real world.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bixby man arrested for kidnapping and beating woman

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of a domestic violence incident. A 33-year-old Bixby man has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail on charges of kidnapping and domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. Cory...
news9.com

Owasso Police Chase Ends On Highway 169

Rush-hour traffic is backed up for miles along Highway 169 Thursday afternoon after a police chase ended near 41st street. Police took a man and woman into custody. An Owasso police cruiser was also damaged during the chase. This is a developing story.
news9.com

Police Search For 2 People Suspected Of Shoplifting From Tulsa Store

Tulsa police are looking for two people suspected of shoplifting from a store near 111th and Memorial. Tulsa police shared photos of the individuals in a Facebook post on Monday. Investigators believe the suspects took several items from the store without paying on August 15th. Authorities say the pair may...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Arrest by Pryor officer caught on camera leads to controversy

TULSA, Okla. — After the video of an arrest in Pryor went viral, the family of the man arrested said he was a victim of police brutality. Charles Burrow, 37, was arrested Monday after he was accused of drunk driving. Burrow's sister, Sara, was sent the video -- which...
news9.com

Woman Injured In Overnight Shooting In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. According to the police, someone shot up a car near Admiral and Memorial late Monday night. According to police, a woman was shot in the back and was later taken to the hospital. Police say the...
news9.com

Deputies: Bixby Man Arrested, Accused Of Kidnapping & Assault

Tulsa County deputies arrested a Bixby man who's accused of holding a woman against her will in his home and assaulting her. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office shared Facebook pictures of Cory Bain-Holloway's arrest. Deputies said the victim escaped and ran to a neighbor's house after being held for one...
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify retail theft suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Retail Crimes Unit is trying to identify two individuals suspected of stealing. On August 15, the two entered a large retailer near 111th and Memorial, grabbed several items, then left without paying, according to TPD. These suspects may be responsible for...
KTUL

Cherokee County man arrested after police chase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested after refusing to stop for police and fleeing from officers. Deputies say on Saturday night, a witness called to report a black truck pulled over and a man and woman physically fighting on the side of Highway 100 near South Wellington Road. The caller said the man's name was Dale Roper and said he possibly had a handgun. Roper got into his truck alone and left the scene.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
HOMINY, OK

