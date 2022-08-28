Read full article on original website
news9.com
Man Accused Of leading Tulsa Police On Chase In Stolen Vehicle Arrested
Tulsa police say a man is behind bars accused of stealing a car from QuikTrip at 11th and Utica and leading officers on a chase. Police say they used their helicopter to follow the suspect so officers didn't have to get into a high-speed chase. According to police, the suspect,...
Police arrest man for leading them on chase in stolen car through midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man who they said led them on a chase through midtown Tulsa in a stolen car Thursday morning. Police arrested 27-year-old Malcolm Jenkins after he was apprehended near East 41st Street and South Harvard Avenue in midtown Tulsa. Police said officers from...
TPD: 'Poorly done' paint job, expired tag on stolen car leads to arrest
On Wednesday around 5:10 p.m., an officer saw what appeared to be a black Honda Civic driving near 41st and Memorial.
Pursuit on HWY 169 ends in a crash in east Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) confirmed to FOX23 that a car chase involving Owasso Police ended in east Tulsa Thursday afternoon. Owasso Police Lt. Bick Boatman said the pursuit was a result of an active robbery suspect. The suspect snapped the purse of a customer at the Sam’s Club in Owasso near N 129th E Ave and E 96th St N.
Oklahoma Man Pulls GTA Move and Spray Paints Car to Hide from Police
Have to give credit to the guy for trying, but it didn't work. If you grew up playing the Grand Theft Auto games like myself. You know when you're running from police the easiest thing you can do is go to paint shop to switch the paint of your and they stop following you IMMEDIATELY. Looks like a man up in Tulsa decided to take this exact logic into the real world.
Bixby man arrested for kidnapping and beating woman
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of a domestic violence incident. A 33-year-old Bixby man has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail on charges of kidnapping and domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. Cory...
news9.com
Owasso Police Chase Ends On Highway 169
Rush-hour traffic is backed up for miles along Highway 169 Thursday afternoon after a police chase ended near 41st street. Police took a man and woman into custody. An Owasso police cruiser was also damaged during the chase. This is a developing story.
Owasso police investigate string of car thefts and break-ins
OWASSO, Okla. — A warning from police in Owasso: lock your vehicles. This warning comes after three cars were stolen and six others were broken into in one night. It happened last weekend and police are looking for the group of people who did this. Julia told FOX23 her...
Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly holding woman against her will, assault
Authorities say they have arrested an Oklahoma man following a terrifying incident.
Jenks Man Pleads Guilty To Larceny, Burglary For Stealing Rare 1967 Shelby Mustang
A Jenks man has pleaded guilty to his role in the theft of a rare classic car worth more than $200,000. Prosecutors say Daniel Martinez participated in the stealing of the 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 in Tulsa back in January. Tulsa police say the car was recovered two weeks later,...
news9.com
Police Search For 2 People Suspected Of Shoplifting From Tulsa Store
Tulsa police are looking for two people suspected of shoplifting from a store near 111th and Memorial. Tulsa police shared photos of the individuals in a Facebook post on Monday. Investigators believe the suspects took several items from the store without paying on August 15th. Authorities say the pair may...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man On Suspicion Of DUI After Crash
Tulsa Police have arrested a man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash near 26th and Garnett late Tuesday night. Police say an SUV hit a median, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a car. According to police, officers found beer inside the suspect's...
KTUL
Arrest by Pryor officer caught on camera leads to controversy
TULSA, Okla. — After the video of an arrest in Pryor went viral, the family of the man arrested said he was a victim of police brutality. Charles Burrow, 37, was arrested Monday after he was accused of drunk driving. Burrow's sister, Sara, was sent the video -- which...
news9.com
Woman Injured In Overnight Shooting In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. According to the police, someone shot up a car near Admiral and Memorial late Monday night. According to police, a woman was shot in the back and was later taken to the hospital. Police say the...
Deputies, Federal Agents Find ‘Pipe Bomb’ In Payne County Home After Anonymous Tip
An anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department led local authorities and federal agents to a home where they found explosive materials and make-shift devices resembling a pipe bomb and grenade. On Tuesday, Payne County prosecutors charged Cade Wells, 19, with manufacturing an explosive, which carries a sentence up to...
Tulsa burger diner vandalized on eve of owner’s childbirth
TULSA, Okla. — Brandy Adkins, who owns Flo’s Burger Diner with her husband, Dennis, is scheduled to deliver her fourth child Wednesday. She and her family were not expecting the surprise that vandals left for them Wednesday morning — a shattered window. Though shattered, the window was...
news9.com
Deputies: Bixby Man Arrested, Accused Of Kidnapping & Assault
Tulsa County deputies arrested a Bixby man who's accused of holding a woman against her will in his home and assaulting her. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office shared Facebook pictures of Cory Bain-Holloway's arrest. Deputies said the victim escaped and ran to a neighbor's house after being held for one...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify retail theft suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Retail Crimes Unit is trying to identify two individuals suspected of stealing. On August 15, the two entered a large retailer near 111th and Memorial, grabbed several items, then left without paying, according to TPD. These suspects may be responsible for...
KTUL
Cherokee County man arrested after police chase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested after refusing to stop for police and fleeing from officers. Deputies say on Saturday night, a witness called to report a black truck pulled over and a man and woman physically fighting on the side of Highway 100 near South Wellington Road. The caller said the man's name was Dale Roper and said he possibly had a handgun. Roper got into his truck alone and left the scene.
2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
