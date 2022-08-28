ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Margaret Bailey obituary

By Mike Ward
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tS1ix_0hYhqEAx00
Margaret Bailey at work on her allotment in Alexandra Palace, north London

My godmother, Margaret Bailey, who has died aged 92, had a long career as a medical social worker and as a lecturer in psychiatric social work, much of it at the Middlesex hospital in central London.

Margaret was born in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, to Joseph Bailey, a pottery salesman, and Gladys (nee Lewis), a milliner. She went to Orme girls school in the town until 1948, after which she studied modern history at St Anne’s College, Oxford, graduating in 1951.

Gaining a certificate in social administration at the London School of Economics in 1952, she worked as a medical social worker at Brompton hospital in London between 1953 and 1956.

She then went to live for three years in the US, where she studied for a master’s degree in social work at Smith College, Massachusetts, before working as a psychiatric social worker at the University of Rochester Medical Centre in New York state.

In 1961 Margaret came back to London to work as a senior psychiatric social worker and lecturer at the Middlesex hospital, a position she combined with mentoring trainee social workers and which she held until she retired in 1994.

Thereafter she continued her commitment to the Labour party as an active member of its West Hampstead branch in north London and was a governor at Carlton primary school as well as a member of the Adelaide Medical Centre patient participation group. She was also never shy about rolling up her sleeves to support local projects by canvassing and fundraising.

By way of relaxation Margaret enjoyed the theatre, going to musical concerts and sampling a glass or two of red wine. She also amassed an extensive collection of mid-20th century modern art and and for many years she enjoyed looking after an allotment.

Margaret was a dedicated godmother to four people, to whom she was an inspiration and role model, and was generous with her time supporting friends, family and neighbours.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#North London#Central London#Red Wine#Oxford#Smith College#The Labour Party
The Guardian

This age of abundance must come to an end to save the planet

Thank you for sharing Emmanuel Macron’s warning about the “end of abundance” (Report, 24 August). It is heartening to see a glimmer of realism creep into a speech by a politician. Humanity has now been exceeding the biocapacity of Earth for well over 50 years, and it beggars belief that both politicians and voters still believe that pursuing GDP might solve the ecological collapse that has been caused by this measure of “wellbeing”.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Guardian

Ukraine claims counteroffensive in the south – explained

How did Ukrainian officials frame the attack in Kherson?. At a briefing reported on Monday afternoon, Nataliya Humenyuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern command, said an offensive in Kherson, the only regional capital Russia has been able to secure since the war began, was under way. Her comments came after video circulated that apparently showed a soldier from the Russian-run self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk saying Ukrainian forces had broken through.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

423K+
Followers
97K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy