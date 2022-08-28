Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Jackson on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

#24. Elvies

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 809 Manship St, Jackson, MS 39202-2028

#23. Georgia Blue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 223 Ridge Way, Flowood, MS 39232-3305

#22. Amerigo Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 155 Market St, Flowood, MS 39232-3341

#21. Half Shell Oyster House of Flowood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (450 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 115 Laurel Park CV, Flowood, MS 39232-8050

#20. La Brioche Patisserie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2906 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4233

#19. IHOP

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 474 Briarwood Dr, Jackson, MS 39206-3003

#18. Table 100

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 Ridge Way, Flowood, MS 39232-3302

#17. Beagle Bagel Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 4500 I 55 N, Jackson, MS 39211-5930

#16. Waffle House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 106 Larson St, Jackson, MS 39202-3452

#15. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6020 I 55 N, Jackson, MS 39211-2641

#14. Country Fisherman

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3110 Highway 80 W, Jackson, MS 39204

#13. Primos Cafe & Bake Shop

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2323 Lakeland Dr Ste A, Flowood, MS 39232-9514

#12. Fine & Dandy

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 District Blvd, Jackson, MS 39211-6372

#11. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 410 Riverwind Dr, Pearl, MS 39208-5900

#10. Drago’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (586 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1005 E County Line Rd, Jackson, MS 39211-1817

#9. Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 407 S. Congress St, Jackson, MS 39201

#8. Broad Street Baking Company and Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Banner Hall 4465 I 55 N Ste 101 Suite 101, Jackson, MS 39206-6124

#7. BABALU

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (644 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 622 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216-4000

#6. 1908 Provisions

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Grill

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 734 Fairview St, Jackson, MS 39202-1624

#5. Brent’s Drugs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 655 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216-4008

#4. Saltine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 622 Duling Ave Suite 201, Jackson, MS 39216-4000

#3. The Manship

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1200 N State St Ste 100, Jackson, MS 39202-2000

#2. The Iron Horse Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (779 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mexican

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 320 W Pearl St, Jackson, MS 39203-3001

#1. Char Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (515 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4500 I 55 N Ste 142, Jackson, MS 39211-5965

