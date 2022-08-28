ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Jackson on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#24. Elvies

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: French, Contemporary
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 809 Manship St, Jackson, MS 39202-2028
Tripadvisor

#23. Georgia Blue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 223 Ridge Way, Flowood, MS 39232-3305
Tripadvisor

#22. Amerigo Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 155 Market St, Flowood, MS 39232-3341
Tripadvisor

#21. Half Shell Oyster House of Flowood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (450 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 115 Laurel Park CV, Flowood, MS 39232-8050
Tripadvisor

#20. La Brioche Patisserie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2906 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4233
Tripadvisor

#19. IHOP

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $
– Address: 474 Briarwood Dr, Jackson, MS 39206-3003
Tripadvisor

#18. Table 100

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 100 Ridge Way, Flowood, MS 39232-3302
Tripadvisor

#17. Beagle Bagel Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
– Price: $
– Address: 4500 I 55 N, Jackson, MS 39211-5930
Tripadvisor

#16. Waffle House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $
– Address: 106 Larson St, Jackson, MS 39202-3452
Tripadvisor

#15. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6020 I 55 N, Jackson, MS 39211-2641
Tripadvisor

#14. Country Fisherman

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3110 Highway 80 W, Jackson, MS 39204
Tripadvisor

#13. Primos Cafe & Bake Shop

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2323 Lakeland Dr Ste A, Flowood, MS 39232-9514
Tripadvisor

#12. Fine & Dandy

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 100 District Blvd, Jackson, MS 39211-6372
Tripadvisor

#11. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 410 Riverwind Dr, Pearl, MS 39208-5900
Tripadvisor

#10. Drago’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (586 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1005 E County Line Rd, Jackson, MS 39211-1817
Tripadvisor

#9. Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 407 S. Congress St, Jackson, MS 39201
Tripadvisor

#8. Broad Street Baking Company and Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: Banner Hall 4465 I 55 N Ste 101 Suite 101, Jackson, MS 39206-6124
Tripadvisor

#7. BABALU

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (644 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 622 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216-4000
Tripadvisor

#6. 1908 Provisions

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Grill
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 734 Fairview St, Jackson, MS 39202-1624
Tripadvisor

#5. Brent’s Drugs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $
– Address: 655 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216-4008
Tripadvisor

#4. Saltine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 622 Duling Ave Suite 201, Jackson, MS 39216-4000
Tripadvisor

#3. The Manship

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1200 N State St Ste 100, Jackson, MS 39202-2000
Tripadvisor

#2. The Iron Horse Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (779 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mexican
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 320 W Pearl St, Jackson, MS 39203-3001
Tripadvisor

#1. Char Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (515 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4500 I 55 N Ste 142, Jackson, MS 39211-5965
