Terry Lew Lucas Sr., 78, of Karns City, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Wexford Healthcare Center, Wexford. Terry was born October 8, 1943, in Karns City, the son of the late Purl and Esther Riggle Lucas. He is survived by his wife, Sally A. Kammerdiener Lucas, with whom he...

KARNS CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO