Manifest Season 4 Finally Gets Premiere Date And New Details From Netflix (And There's A Time Jump)

By Nick Venable
 4 days ago
Manifesters and Netflix subscribers rejoice! One of television’s wackiest and weirdest mysteries is finally returning to fans soon, as the streaming service stepped in and saved Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas’ twisty drama Manifest following its largely shocking cancellation at NBC last year , It’s now been exactly a year since that good news dropped on the all-important date of 8/28, in reference to the theory-stumping Flight 828, and Netflix is thankfully celebrating the 2022 date by revealing not only the Season 4 premiere date, but also a brand new synopsis to give fans an idea of what we’ll be dealing with in the new season. Manifest Season 4 is officially set to arrive on Friday, November 4, right after everyone has put away their homemade Ben Stone Halloween costumes. (Everyone has those, right?)

While some fans seemed convinced that Netflix was crafting a surprise premiere drop set for this year’s 8/28, it didn’t seem entirely likely, considering the only thing we’ve seen from Season 4 so far is the Michaela-centric clip that was released during Geeked Week . Show creator Jeff Rake confirmed several days prior that drop wouldn’t be happening, while still teasing some big info was coming, and now we can take comfort in setting our calendars for November 4 to see what the Callings have in store for these characters next. And on that note…

Manifest Season 4’s New Details

Knowing that audiences likely wouldn’t be fully sated just knowing when Manifest would return without a logline to anchor them, Netflix unveiled the official Season 4 synopsis, which notes Grace’s tragic Season 3 death while confirming things will kick off with a time jump. Read on!

Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.

So now we know Season 4 will pick things up two years after things got even more devastating in the Season 3 finale, which introduced an older version of Cal Stone — with actor Ty Doran taking over the role previously portrayed by Jack Messina — and featured bitty Eden stone being kidnapped by the disturbed 828 passenger Angelina, who’d also murdered Grace. I can’t be the only one who’s more than a little disturbed and depressed to learn that Ben hasn’t found answers or his daughter for an entire two-year stretch. What. A. Bummer.

Without Ben alongside her heading up the lifeboat, Michaela will no doubt have her hands and mind full, especially with the government taking a more predominant stance when it comes to 828’s passengers, by way of tracking everyone’s movements. (Nothing historically uncomfortable about going this route.) But it sounds like it won’t be either of the adult Stone siblings at the center of the next big revelation.

Instead, the age-shifting Cal will apparently receive a package from another passenger, though it’s unclear whether that person is a known entity on the government registry, or if they’re completely unknown to all involved. However it goes, that package obviously won’t be the answer itself, but rather a key to figuring things out. Otherwise, Season 4 might not have lasted longer than a single episode.

Season 4 First Look Teaser

Netflix also unveiled a first look teaser for Manifest 's return, drawing attention to the importance of the November 4 date, while also sprinkling a few visual nuggets to keep in mind as the new episodes get closer.

Fans now have more to chew on for speculating purposes, and we can only hope that a big and dramatic Season 4 trailer will be dropping in the next month, providing more looks at the character’s lives after the time jump. We know the premiere title will be called “Touch and Go,” as co-written by creator Jeff Rake and Simran Baidwan, with Romeo Tirone directing.

Get your flight-approved snack and beverage carts ready for Manifest ’s return when it hits Netflix with the first part of its final season on Friday, November 4. While waiting to see where the mystery takes Michaela, Ben and the others, head to our Netflix TV schedule to see what else is arriving on the streaming service soon, while our 2022 premiere schedule is a more comprehensive look at everything else popping up on the small screen.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

