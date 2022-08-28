ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection

Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Man Is Chased & Gored By Bull… Hops On Top Of A Jeep To Escape And Immediately Falls Off

I’ll never forget being when I was a kid and going over to my grandparents’ house every Sunday for lunch. They had a few cows and a bull on their property, and my cousins and I would always jump the barbed-wire fence and test the bull like the absolute bozos we were, and every now and then the bull would charge us and we would hop back over the fence, thinking we were kings for even stepping foot inside the fence line in the first place.
ACCIDENTS
MotorTrend Magazine

Vintage 1963 Corvette Race Car Found After Being Parked for 44 Years!

The world is full of undiscovered treasures. Some people use metal detectors to dig up lost wonders, and others hunt garage sales for that pot of gold at the end of the proverbial rainbow. Gearheads, however, search the classifieds for their automotive lost treasure. This is that story, but this time around it wasn't the high-tech interwebs, it was a printed ad in a small-time newspaper. Yep, those still exist.
CARS
Whiskey Riff

Bull Moose Dives Headfirst Off Cliff… Just Swims Away Like No Big Deal

And even though this chap did, I still don’t think they do. I can’t imagine it was very graceful either, moose aren’t exactly known for being graceful…. This event took place of the island of Newfoundland on the eastern coast of Canada. Moose in Newfoundland have no natural predators and have become so abundant in the area that they are literally a nuisance. A nuisance animal that large leads to some pretty interesting interactions.
ANIMALS
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
