krcgtv.com
Faculty review of University of Missouri's Mun Choi finds him "unsatisfactory"
COLUMBIA — A survey review sent to University of Missouri faculty in May found Chancellor and President of the University Mun Choi’s performance to be “unsatisfactory.”. Faculty members were asked to rate the chancellor on a number of factors, including communication, leadership abilities, and managerial abilities, on...
Want To Make Your Stay At Hotel A Nightmare? Try These 6 Missouri Hotels
Halloween is about 2 months away. A time of year when anything that can be seem spooky or haunted become more popular. If you love this time of year, and perhaps like the idea of staying in a haunted hotel (or allegedly haunted) there are 6 of them in Missouri including a popular one here in Sedalia. Lets begin.
Missouri representatives to use folding tables, plastic chairs during special sessions due to renovation
One week from Tuesday, lawmakers will be back at the Missouri State Capitol for a special session to lower the state's income tax rate but the problem is the renovation in the House chamber isn't complete.
tigerdroppings.com
Eli Drinkwitz Told Students To Skip Class On Friday After Mizzou's Thursday Night Game
Here's one way to get the student fans on your side. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is telling them to skip class after Thursday night's game. You're so hard core, Eli...
kwos.com
School bus search lands a JC high school student in trouble
The hunt for a weapon on a Jefferson City school bus turns out to be a false alarm. School officials were tipped off that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. A search didn’t turn up any weapons, but a student will be disciplined after banned items were found. Lewis and Clark middle schoolers and Jefferson City high schoolers were on the bus.
Does This Sign Indicate KFC Is Returning to Warrensburg?
Someone noticed a new sign pop up in the field adjacent to the old Woods Supermarket on South Maguire in Warrensburg. So does this mean KFC is coming back to Warrensburg?. The sign is in KFC's colors red and white and has a picture that looks like Colonel Sanders on it. If you're driving by it and not paying the sign any attention it looks like the kind of sign announcing a new Kentucky Fried Chicken. Yet if you do a double take and look at what the sign says, you might not be so quick to cheer the return of KFC to Warrensburg.
lakeexpo.com
29834 Waters Edge Rd, Lincoln, Missouri 65338
Real Estate and Estate Auction |Sat. October 1st 2022 @ 10 a.m. We are offering this beautiful designed home that was built in 2009 and it sits on a senic view of the Lake of the Ozarks, approximatly located at the 76.5 mile marker. This 5400 sq. ft. (approximatly) homes first level features include 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1 full bathroom, a very large master bathroom with a walk in shower and a 2 person Jacuzzi tub, a very scenic living room, an elevator to the downstairs, a beautiful and spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry, another scenic view dining room, and first level laundry closet, and over 900 sq. ft. 2 car garage. The second level features 2 large bedrooms, a family room, a utility room, another large bathroom with a walk in shower and a stand up urinal, along with a recreation room, a safe room, and a elvator to the upstiars. All bathrooms are complimeted with the toilets that are also bidets. Other features include a roof with lifetime materials, a 20 kw back up generator that operates off of propane and the propane tank is buried. This home is also protected by a security alarm with cameras that are on the house, a very large shop, and the 3 bay boat dock along with a water sprinkler system through out the house. Another great feauture is that all appliances will stay with the house which includes the refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and trash compactor. The shop is almost 100 ft. long, and has plenty of room for storage and to put your boats or R.V. in. The dock has 3 bays with 2 bays that have boat lifts in them, one for a tritoon and the other for a V bottom boat, along with a nice size swim platform. It also has a lift for a Seedoo along with a fish cleaning table.
lakeexpo.com
712 Passover Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Osage Beach just off Passover Rd. A boat slip in the community dock is included. Owner has recently added new interior doors, new floors, new appliances, new bathtub surrounds and so much more! Kitchen boasts a beautiful butcher block island with plenty of room to add barstools. Large living room area and spacious guest rooms. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Master bedroom features full bathroom with tub/shower combo. 2 car garage, tons of parking and backyard storage building round out this package. City sewer.
Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus
Two Columbia Public Schools middle school students were assaulted Tuesday morning on their bus, a district spokeswoman said. The post Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
64 Knox Road, Rocky Mount, Missouri 65072
These motivated sellers will tell you the first thing you notice when you enter this beautiful condo is the incredible view of the lake! The 3BD/2BA water front unit has unobstructed lake views from the kitchen, dining, family room and master bedroom. This turnkey unit comes fully furnished and ready to enjoy, and includes 4 TV's and washer & Dryer! The open floor plan with ceramic tile in the entry, kitchen and dining area, one year new carpet in the living and master make you feel right at home. The master suite includes a master bath with double sinks, walk in closet, linen closet and large walk in shower. The guest rooms are large and the guest bath includes a tub/shower combo. You will love spending time on your screened porch with ceiling fan, dining table and electric grill. If you prefer no steps to your condo, take the elevator. Included with the unit is a 12' x 36' boat slip. A 10K lift is available. Come see this unit and your search will be over!
Fugitives Summers, Kimbrell Apprehended in Warrensburg
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives involved in an incident from Pettis County, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 8. The two suspects, 49-year-old Stewart Kimbrell...
lakeexpo.com
345 & 347 Lucy Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Wonderful Lakefront Duplex with Cove Protection at the 3MM, Lake of the Ozarks! This turnkey home has a great open floor plan, private parking area, and with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms on each side, there is plenty of room for everyone. An excellent investment property with Four Years of short term rental history. IT GROSSED $36,000 in 2021, $40,000+ in 2022 and could bring so much more. Bring the entire family and friends or Rent One Side for Extra Income. There are private upper and lower decks on each side with central stairs or connected by a middle deck. Stroll down to the Dock with 2 Boat Slips, 1 PWC Lift, dock locker and sink. Brand NEW structurally engineered state of the art septic, as well as a NEW Roof & Railings have been secured, making this the perfect purchase. This Duplex sits in a great location on HH and has endless opportunities, don't let this one get away!
Sheena Greitens scores victory in with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says
Sheena Greitens won the decision in the Boone County child custody case related to her 2020 divorce from former Gov. Eric Greitens with an order that the case be turned over to Texas courts for future oversight, her attorney said Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by...
kmmo.com
POSITIVE MONKEY POX CASE REPORTED IN PETTIS COUNTY
The Pettis County Health Center has been notified of a preliminary positive test result in a case of monkey pox in a Pettis County resident. Based upon the information available, the exposure did not occur in Pettis County. A news release says there is minimal risk of the disease spreading...
kmmo.com
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION TO AWARD A $1.6 MILLION GRANT TO SALINE COUNTY
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.6 million grant to Saline County, to support tourism by building a new visitors center. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan. A news release says this project will boost...
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law
A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) violated the Sunshine Law by not […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
kmmo.com
ENGINEERING REPORT PROVIDES MORE INFORMATION ON SALINE COUNTY VISITORS CENTER PROJECT
A preliminary engineering report done on the Saline County Visitors Center Project detailed information regarding cost estimates, construction analysis, and drawings for the structure. The report was completed by WSKF Architects and McClure Engineering in January 2022. The report says the design of the building is a 2,300-square-foot facility to...
Patrol: Collision between buggy and car leaves 5 injured
Five people were injured when a car struck a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City during the weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
