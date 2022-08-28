Michigan State football's non-conference opponents name starting QB

Michigan State is gearing up to start their 2022 season, looking to build upon an 11-2 season in 2021 that included a Peach Bowl victory. In 2022, the Spartans will be squaring off with Western Michigan, Akron and Washington in a road trip to Seattle.

With the season approaching these teams are starting to figure out what their depth charts are going to look like. More importantly, starting quarterbacks are being named.

Take a look at who will be starting under center against Michigan State during 2022’s non-conference slate:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Western Michigan

Michigan State opens up the 2022 campaign against Western Michigan on September 2nd. The Broncos are tasked with replacing Kaleb Eleby, who has been the starting quarterback in Kalamazoo for the past two seasons.

It appears that Jack Salopek is the man for the job, and he has beat out Mareyohn Hrabowski and Alabama transfer Stone Hallenbach.

Akron

While new Akron head coach Joe Moorehead has not officially released who will be the starting quarterback, it is assumed that DJ Irons will reassume his starting role from 2021, where he played well until an injury ended his season.

Washington

A name Spartan fans will be very familiar with, Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. has won the starting quarterback job over redshirt sophomore Dylan Morris and former 5-star prospect Sam Huard.