capecod.com
Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Two people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Four others were treated and released at the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
New details: Fire causes extensive damage to house in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Yarmouth Port just after 3 PM Thursday.Heavy smoke and fire were showing when crews arrived at 38 Brush Hill Road. The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the structure and crews were checking for extension to the second floor. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
capecod.com
School bus crashes into tree in Harwich
HARWICH – A school bus reportedly crashed into a utility pole on Bay Road in Harwich just before 5:30 PM Wednesday. There were no students on Monomoy Regional School District bus. The driver was extricated and taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police are investigating if a medical condition contributed to the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line
DENNIS – A traffic crash was causing heavy delays for the afternoon commute. The crash was reported about 5:30 PM Thursday on Route 6 EB in Dennis at the Harwich town line. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
capecod.com
Wareham responds to fiery motor vehicle crash
WAREHAM – Wednesday morning, shortly before 10 AM, Wareham Fire C-1, Engine 1 and Rescue 1, responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident on Router 495 at Route 58. When units arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle fully involved in fire after crashing into the wooded median strip area. Captain Mark Rogers and the crew of Engine 1 quickly extinguished the fire while Wareham EMS treated one injured party. Chief John Kelley was the incident commander.
capecod.com
Child riding bicycle struck by car in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child on a bike and a car collided in Falmouth around 5:15 PM Tuesday. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was enroute to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
whdh.com
Two hurt in State Police cruiser crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A State Police cruiser is damaged in a crash on Route 3 in Plymouth early Thursday morning, leaving two people hurt. A driver was seen wearing a neck brace and another person with a reflective vest was taken away in an ambulance. No other information is...
capecod.com
Ride for Opoid Addiction Recovery motorcycle ride to be held September 11th
CAPE COD – As you are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has completely wreaked havoc on our world and mankind, whereby leaving everyone isolated and without services for so many necessary needs. Unfortunately depression and fatal overdoses have become rampant with opioid addiction as this unprecedented situation has made the already existing opioid epidemic even more life threatening and tremendously elevated.
fallriverreporter.com
Body recovered at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River has been identified
A body that had been found in Fall River has been identified by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. On August 29, 2005, the Fall River Police Department received a report of a body that was located at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road. Police responded to the scene and observed the body of an African American man who appeared to be approximately 5’8”, 170 lbs. and between the age of 30-40 years old.
capecod.com
Hyannis fire boat responds to charter vessel taking on water
HYANNIS – At approximately 3:00 PM Tuesday afternoon, the Hyannis Fire Department heard a distress call from the charter vessel “Bad Influence” to Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England (SENE). Coordinating with Sector SENE, two Hyannis Fire Department units that were underway on a communications exercise responded.
capecod.com
Barnstable Second Summer Celebration Fireworks Saturday
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable’s Second Summer Celebration Fireworks will return this Saturday with an estimated start time of 8 pm. The annual event will be presented from a barge in Lewis Bay over Hyannis Harbor. Kalmus and Veterans Beaches will be open for viewing. Parking will be available at...
capecod.com
Sandwich man arrested for allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of fentanyl
HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified 31 year old Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
WCVB
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts; officials investigating
BOSTON — A 1-year-old dog was found as a stray in Norwood, Massachusetts, suffering from severe burns, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) said Wednesday. Officials are investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and are asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
capecod.com
Falmouth firefighters battle large compost pile fire
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were called to Blacksmith Shop Farms on Blacksmith Shop Road late Tuesday afternoon. Hose lines had to be stretched from a hydrant to a large pile of compost that was burning forcing road closures in the area. No structures were threatened. An excavator was working to pull the pile apart while water was being sprayed on it in order to fully extinguish the fire. Mutual aid was called to cover the empty Falmouth fire stations.
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton man accused of murdering rival biker in Fall River found not guilty of all charges
A Taunton man accused of killing another man in Fall River in 2019 has been found not guilty in Fall River Superior Court. Joseph “JoJo” Noe of the Outlaw Biker Club was accused in the September 2019 shooting death of an Oak Bluffs man who was a member of the rival Sidewinders.
Officials issue warning after coyotes maul man, dogs in Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — Officials in a Massachusetts community are warning pet owners to be aware after several coyote attacks. The Cohasset Police Department told WFXT that two coyote attacks injured a man and several dogs, killing one of them. In the first incident, police told WFXT that two dogs...
capecod.com
Eastham Police Sergeant retires after 35 years on the job
EASTHAM – Today was a bittersweet day at the Eastham Police Department. We said goodbye to Sergeant Mark Haley after 35 years of service to the Eastham community and promoted Officer Gregory Plante to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Haley began his career with the Eastham Police Department in September of 1987. During his career he served as a patrol officer, K9 officer, patrol sergeant and lead negotiator for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT team. As a patrol sergeant, Sgt. Haley was a great leader and mentor to all of the officers at the Eastham Police Department. He demonstrated to all of our officers how to be a proactive but fair police officer and his leadership will be greatly missed. Even before becoming a negotiator for the SWAT team he demonstrated a natural ability to be able to effectively communicate with people in all types of situations. After becoming a SWAT team negotiator he successfully de-escaped numerous stressful and dangerous situations to peaceful outcomes. Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Haley and wishing him a long and healthy retirement.
ABC6.com
Bear seen roaming around Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
capecod.com
New details: Dennis Police warn of delays along Route 134 due to utility pole replacement following crash
DENNIS – Dennis Police report that due to a motor vehicle crash involving damage to a utility pole earlier Tuesday, the area of Route 134 in front of Agway will be restricted to one lane of traffic while the repairs to the pole are being completed. There will be police officers directing traffic in the work area.
