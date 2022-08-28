WATCH: Jeremy Fears puts on a show at Pangos All-American Camp

Michigan State’s 4-star point guard commit Jeremy Fears Jr. has been quitely having an amazing summer on the court. Whether is be AAU, pro-ams or camps, Fears is always finding himself putting on a show, and performing very well.

In his latest camp, Fears is competing at the Pangos All-American Camp, showcasing high school basketball’s best talent.

While playing for the midwest team, Fears put on a show scoring 16 points and adding 10 assists for a double-double.

You can watch highlights from the performance here:

