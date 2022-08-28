ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Jeremy Fears puts on a show at Pangos All-American Camp

By Cory Linsner
 4 days ago
Michigan State’s 4-star point guard commit Jeremy Fears Jr. has been quitely having an amazing summer on the court. Whether is be AAU, pro-ams or camps, Fears is always finding himself putting on a show, and performing very well.

In his latest camp, Fears is competing at the Pangos All-American Camp, showcasing high school basketball’s best talent.

While playing for the midwest team, Fears put on a show scoring 16 points and adding 10 assists for a double-double.

You can watch highlights from the performance here:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
South Dakota State is ‘really proud’ of what former commit, Iowa LB Seth Benson has accomplished

Once upon a time, Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Seth Benson was committed to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Like his parents before him, it looked like Benson’s future would take place in Brookings, S.D. Instead, Benson got an offer from Iowa, and it was simply too good of an opportunity to pass up. “I’m a big family man. That was the hardest thing. I wanted to be a loyal guy, too,” Benson said to Inside the Hawkeyes. “And I had committed to a school and a program (at South Dakota State). I was going to be five and a half hours from my...
BROOKINGS, SD
Northern Arizona vs. Arizona State, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will meet the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday night from Sun Devil Stadium. The Lumberjacks are coming off a 5-6 season and while that doesn’t look great, four of those six losses came against ranked opponents. As for Arizona State, they finished third in the Pac-12 and 8-5 on the season and ultimately lost in the Las Vegas Bowl to Wisconsin. The Sun Devils had 17 players enter the transfer protocol after their up and down season.
TEMPE, AZ
Ducks Wire offers keys for Oregon in its upset bid against Georgia

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks will face Georgia in what is likely the second-best matchup being played in Week 1 of the college football season, Notre Dame-Ohio State being No. 1. In a game that feels like it could be closer than what some are saying, the Ducks are coming in as 17-point underdogs. Football Power Index (FPI) gives the Bulldogs 91.5 percent odds of winning the Week 1 game.
EUGENE, OR
Patriots adjusting travel strategy in preparation for heat in Miami

The New England Patriots are trying to heat things up a bit, as they prepare for the Miami Dolphins in the season opener. But they’re doing something different this time around. The team will leave for Florida on Tuesday next week, according to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth. This will give them time to get acclimated to the temperatures of South Florida. The weather calls for scattered thunderstorms and 80 percent humidity, with temperatures in the low 90s.
MIAMI, FL
