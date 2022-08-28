“Manifest” Returns for First Part of Season 4 to Netflix on November 4th: What Happened May Be Answered, a Little

Read full article on original website
Game of Producers: “House of the Dragon” Showrunner Exiting Before Season 2 Begins
Producing television is a lot like “Game of Thrones.” There are several duels and wars, and finally someone is defeated. In the case of Miguel Sapochnik, it sounds like he’s just attended the Red Wedding again. He’s leaving “The House of the Dragon” before he gets singed. Showrunner for season 1 and developer of the series for three years, Sapochnik won’t be dragon his heart around anymore.
Charlie Rowe, Marcia Gay Harden: 'Gigi & Nate' shows good, bad risks
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The stars of Gigi & Nate, in theaters Friday, said the film shows the benefits and dangers of taking risks. In the movie, Charlie Rowe, 26, plays Nate, a quadriplegic fighting to keep his service monkey, Gigi. "The character of Nate is a risk-taker...
Chris Meloni’s Disorganized Crime Still in Turmoil as 4th Showrunner Named in 2 Years
I’ve said over and over that “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is a mess. Today the Dick Wolf production starring Chris Meloni appointed its fourth showrunner in two years. Sean Jablonski is taking over for Bryan Goluboff as showrunner. Goluboff replaced Barry O’Brien, who succeeded Ilene Chaiken.
Spotify’s Most Streamed Song in the US This Summer: 1985 Kate Bush Hit from “Stranger Things”
What year is it? 1985? The most streamed song on Spotify this summer was Kate Bush’s “Running Up that Hill.” The song took off because it was featured in the Netflix series, “Stranger Things.”. But its popularity went past that novelty because the song is terrific...
Mixed Reviews at Venice for Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig
Reviews coming in this afternoon are a mixed bag for “White Noise.”. Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel is proving difficult to embrace for the critics at the Venice Film Festival. The movie will also open the New York Film Festival but Netflix is not showing in Toronto.
UPDATE Johnny Depp Changes Mind, Will Play 22 Dates with Jeff Beck This Fall, Despite Album’s Poor Sales
When Jeff Beck announced his tour a couple of weeks ago, there was no mention of Johnny Depp joining him. Beck and Depp released an album this summer called “18” which sold just under 16,000 copies. That’s it. Depp was probably hoping for a film this fall....
Monday’s Box Office Hit New Low in the Post-Pandemic Era, No Film Made Over $535,000
Monday the box office looks like it hit a record low. No film on the list made more than $533,000. The number 1 film was “The Invitation” with just $533,295. As far as I can tell, it’s the lowest cumulative box office in the post-pandemic era. It may be worse than that if you omit the two pandemic years and look earlier. There is never a day when at least one film makes more than $1 million, even on the worst days.
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett Back in the Oscar Race as “Tar” Takes Venice Film Festival by Storm
It’s no surprise that the Venice Film Festival went crazy today for Cate Blanchett. The accomplished actress already has two Oscars, with many more to come. In her new film, “Tar,” directed and written by Todd Field, Blanchett is blowing the roof off as a classical music conductor. The film received a six minute standing ovation. On Rotten Tomatoes it’s at 94% among critics who attended screenings there.
MTV Cobbles Together Just Over 3 Mil Viewers for VMAs from 13 Different Channels
MTV pieced together jsut over million viewers on Sunday for the Video Music Awards. They came from 13 different channels including one on broadcast TV, the CW Network with 610,000. Yesterday, however, MTV reported a higher number because they counted the pre-show red carpet. I must have excluded some channels...
