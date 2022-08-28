“Manifest” Returns for First Part of Season 4 to Netflix on November 4th: What Happened May Be Answered, a Little

Monday the box office looks like it hit a record low. No film on the list made more than $533,000. The number 1 film was “The Invitation” with just $533,295. As far as I can tell, it’s the lowest cumulative box office in the post-pandemic era. It may be worse than that if you omit the two pandemic years and look earlier. There is never a day when at least one film makes more than $1 million, even on the worst days.

