TV Series

“Manifest” Returns for First Part of Season 4 to Netflix on November 4th: What Happened May Be Answered, a Little

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Showbiz411

Game of Producers: “House of the Dragon” Showrunner Exiting Before Season 2 Begins

Producing television is a lot like “Game of Thrones.” There are several duels and wars, and finally someone is defeated. In the case of Miguel Sapochnik, it sounds like he’s just attended the Red Wedding again. He’s leaving “The House of the Dragon” before he gets singed. Showrunner for season 1 and developer of the series for three years, Sapochnik won’t be dragon his heart around anymore.
Showbiz411

Monday’s Box Office Hit New Low in the Post-Pandemic Era, No Film Made Over $535,000

Monday the box office looks like it hit a record low. No film on the list made more than $533,000. The number 1 film was “The Invitation” with just $533,295. As far as I can tell, it’s the lowest cumulative box office in the post-pandemic era. It may be worse than that if you omit the two pandemic years and look earlier. There is never a day when at least one film makes more than $1 million, even on the worst days.
The Independent

Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
Showbiz411

Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett Back in the Oscar Race as “Tar” Takes Venice Film Festival by Storm

It’s no surprise that the Venice Film Festival went crazy today for Cate Blanchett. The accomplished actress already has two Oscars, with many more to come. In her new film, “Tar,” directed and written by Todd Field, Blanchett is blowing the roof off as a classical music conductor. The film received a six minute standing ovation. On Rotten Tomatoes it’s at 94% among critics who attended screenings there.
