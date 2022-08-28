ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

Related
theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's long-awaited season-opener vs. Florida State

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's season-opening game against Florida State on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome:. LSU touted the strength of its defensive line throughout the offseason. BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and Ali Gaye form a daunting front, and they might win the opener on their own by disrupting Florida State’s uncertain offensive line and stopping the run. The Seminoles didn’t have to face them when they rushed for 406 yards last week. Brian Kelly wins his first game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Otis, LA
City
Grambling, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Evans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Colonels’ Coors Lite Cold Zone sells out prior to season start

Nicholls Colonels are ready to kickoff their 2022 football season and their fans are incredibly excited too! The Colonels open the season on the road, hosting their first home game against Jacksonville State in John L. Guidry Stadium on Sept. 24. Nicholls Athletics Director Jonathan Terrell and Ticket Manager Dillon...
THIBODAUX, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Richardson
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
Eric Dooley
Person
Willie Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xavier University#American Football#College Football#The Southern University#Florida Memorial#A W Mumford Stadium#Jaguar Nation
ESPN Lafayette

Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball Player Gets Awesome Surprise in Her Hometown

There is something about playing in your hometown that's just different. Whether its high school football teams defending the honor of their hamlet or professional athletes going back to where it all began, putting it all on the line in the place that raised you is a tough feeling to describe. Those games are certainly bigger than normal, regardless of what an athlete may claim in an interview.
fox8live.com

Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews inside the Caesars Superdome have started getting ready for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, featuring LSU vs Florida State. Officials said the turf is being painted for the big game on Sunday, Sept. 4. They added the colors in the video may not look exact...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ascension Episcopal's Blue Gators forced to play up again in season opener

When you have a successful football program, it can be difficult to find opponents. That's what is happening at Ascension Episcopal, which is 54-15 over the past five years. Last year, the Class 2A Blue Gators challenged Class 5A Lafayette High in the season opener. This year, the Blue Gators kick off the season at home against Class 4A Plaquemine with nondistrict games against Class 3A Patterson and 4A Breaux Bridge on the horizon.
theadvocate.com

FRIDAY NIGHT'S TOP MATCHUPS

The Bears set the tone for a run to another Division I title with a 38-10 road win over then nationally ranked Our Lady of Good Counsel in Maryland last fall. No doubt the Falcons would like to return the favor. An uneven jamboree performance last week leaves Catholic with plenty to prove too.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

Christina Melton tapped to lead Knock Knock Children's Museum

Knock Knock Children’s Museum has named Christina Melton, a former special projects director at Louisiana Public Broadcasting, as its new executive director. “We were very deliberative with our search, and it has paid off for Knock Knock and the community as a whole,” said Rolfe Miller, board chair for the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy