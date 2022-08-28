Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge 2022 high school football preview: 5 players you ought to watch
Want crazy-good skill players? The Baton Rouge area has plenty going into the 2022 season. These five athletes help headline an elite group. A Notre Dame commitment with a rare mix of a physicality who can play sideline-to-sideline. Takes on a bigger leadership role after making 106 tackles in 2021.
Which QB gives LSU football the best shot to win? Vote now on that, and other big topics.
The LSU football season starts on Sunday with a game against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, granting the Tigers another big stage to open the 2022 campaign. The Tigers have a new head coach in Brian Kelly, and there will be plenty of new names in...
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's long-awaited season-opener vs. Florida State
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's season-opening game against Florida State on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome:. LSU touted the strength of its defensive line throughout the offseason. BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and Ali Gaye form a daunting front, and they might win the opener on their own by disrupting Florida State’s uncertain offensive line and stopping the run. The Seminoles didn’t have to face them when they rushed for 406 yards last week. Brian Kelly wins his first game.
LSU book excerpt: Record-breaking Kevin Faulk key figure in Tigers' turnaround in 1990s
Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Thursday marks three days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 3, Kevin Faulk:. 3 Kevin Faulk. RB/KR, 1995-98.
Nicholls Colonels’ Coors Lite Cold Zone sells out prior to season start
Nicholls Colonels are ready to kickoff their 2022 football season and their fans are incredibly excited too! The Colonels open the season on the road, hosting their first home game against Jacksonville State in John L. Guidry Stadium on Sept. 24. Nicholls Athletics Director Jonathan Terrell and Ticket Manager Dillon...
Here are the top 10 storylines heading into Baton Rouge high school football 2022
There's nothing quite like high school football in Louisiana — a point that will be proven again during the 2022 season. Desire, dreams and local culture offer an ever-changing palate on which seasons and careers are built. The season identities for players growing toward adulthood and their coaches. We...
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit says LSU could be 'sneaky surprise' entering the 2022 season
LSU opens the season Sunday against Florida State sitting outside the major preseason polls for the first time since the 2000 season. The Tigers are still on ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s radar, though. “If I had to pick one team of all the teams in the country...
Florida Memorial provides some mystery for Southern in its season opener
FMU (1-0) scored an opening week victory against Edward Waters, 39-34. Except for some bits and pieces of the game the Southern coaching staff was able to glean from an internet stream, the Jaguars aren't sure what they are facing. There was no game film swap, and the Lions already...
Louisiana Basketball Coach Breaks 5 World Records in a Single Day
Josh Walker is a basketball coach in Shreveport Louisiana, he is also now a five-time world record holder according to the folks who track such things. Of course, when it comes to records the "Bible" of such feats is the Guinness Book of World Records. As of a few days ago, Josh Walker's name is now in that book five times.
Crosstown rivals Acadiana, Lafayette Christian meet in anticipated showdown of state powers
Each of the past three seasons, state powerhouses Acadiana and Lafayette Christian have squared off with great fanfare. Rightfully so, considering the amount of talent on the field and success enjoyed by both programs. The fourth meeting has the makings of another classic when the Wreckin' Rams visit the Knights...
Photo: The Field At The Superdome Is Ready For Sunday
The field at the Superdome was painted this week and is ready for LSU's season opener vs. Flordia State on Sunday. Check it out:. (h/t: wunder on the Tiger Rant)
Here are 5 of the top Baton Rouge-area high school football games this season
Not all big games in the metro Baton Rouge area qualify as rivalries. But to be clear, the ones that are rivalries are always worth watching. U-High is the reigning Division II champion known for defense. Class 5A Woodlawn has an LSU QB commitment. Regardless of who wins it, you’re talking statement win.
Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball Player Gets Awesome Surprise in Her Hometown
There is something about playing in your hometown that's just different. Whether its high school football teams defending the honor of their hamlet or professional athletes going back to where it all began, putting it all on the line in the place that raised you is a tough feeling to describe. Those games are certainly bigger than normal, regardless of what an athlete may claim in an interview.
Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews inside the Caesars Superdome have started getting ready for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, featuring LSU vs Florida State. Officials said the turf is being painted for the big game on Sunday, Sept. 4. They added the colors in the video may not look exact...
Ascension Episcopal's Blue Gators forced to play up again in season opener
When you have a successful football program, it can be difficult to find opponents. That's what is happening at Ascension Episcopal, which is 54-15 over the past five years. Last year, the Class 2A Blue Gators challenged Class 5A Lafayette High in the season opener. This year, the Blue Gators kick off the season at home against Class 4A Plaquemine with nondistrict games against Class 3A Patterson and 4A Breaux Bridge on the horizon.
FRIDAY NIGHT'S TOP MATCHUPS
The Bears set the tone for a run to another Division I title with a 38-10 road win over then nationally ranked Our Lady of Good Counsel in Maryland last fall. No doubt the Falcons would like to return the favor. An uneven jamboree performance last week leaves Catholic with plenty to prove too.
Baton Rouge, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Glen Oaks High School football team will have a game with Broadmoor High School on August 31, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Local vendors offering boudin, hand pies at Cajun Field this season; see new menu
Just like the 2022 version of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette football team, the concession lineup will include some new players when the Ragin’ Cajuns play their opening game Saturday night at home against Southeastern Louisiana University. Pat Mould, in charge of retail food and beverage operations and...
Christina Melton tapped to lead Knock Knock Children's Museum
Knock Knock Children’s Museum has named Christina Melton, a former special projects director at Louisiana Public Broadcasting, as its new executive director. “We were very deliberative with our search, and it has paid off for Knock Knock and the community as a whole,” said Rolfe Miller, board chair for the museum.
Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
