The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most advanced model in Samsung's latest line of tablets, and earned a top spot on our list of the best Android tablets for 2022. And for today only, you can pick one up for as much as $250 off the usual price. Best Buy is offering one-day discounts on all configurations of the S8 Ultra, so you can save $150 on the 128GB model, $175 on the 2GB model or $250 on the 512GB model -- dropping the price down to $950, $1,025 and $1,150 respectively. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO