Kansas basketball: Coaches pick Allen Fieldhouse as nation's best atmosphere
Allen Fieldhouse has received plenty of love as college basketball’s best environment. And the latest flowers came from college coaches who were asked to vote on which arenas have the best environments in college hoops. As part of the “Candid Coaches” series, around 100 coaches were asked to answer...
How to watch: TV, radio, game info for Kansas football vs. Tennessee Tech
Kansas football is finally back. After nine long months, the Jayhawks will return to the gridiron on Friday night to open year two of the Lance Leipold era. KU will host Tennesee Tech in the season opener and it's the first time the two football programs have faced off. The Jayhawks are coming off a 2-10 season in Leipold's first year and are looking to build on a strong summer recruiting-wise and the coaching staff's first full offseason in Lawrence. The Golden Eagles, on the other hand, are coming off a 3-8 season last year and head coach Dewayne Alexander holds a 12-29 mark while at Tennessee Tech.
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold receives contract extension through 2027, per report
Before his second season at Kansas, Lance Leipold is getting extra security. Leipold has received a one-year contract extension, pushing his contract through the 2027 season, the school announced. Leipold will make $3.5 million in the final year of that deal. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news. "This is...
Ole Miss will have two official visitors in the house on Saturday
Prospects will return to the Ole Miss campus in droves this weekend, as the Rebels host Troy in their season opener. Two of those visits will be very important official visits for a pair of 2023 prospects. As of now, these are the only official visits scheduled for this weekend.
Hill receives 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss senior defensive tackle KD Hill has been named the winner of the 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award. Hill, an Alabama native, becomes the 32nd recipient in the 33-year history of the award. He will wear Mullins’ No. 38 number throughout the 2022 season. The award honors the late Chucky Mullins, who had his […]
Picayune Item
Bulldogs face No. 4 NWCC in challenging opener
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast, which enters a football season unranked for the first time since Jack Wright’s first year in charge, gets the toughest schedule around started just that way. Tough. The Bulldogs make the long trek to Senatobia to play No. 4 Northwest Mississippi, the two-time...
Craving made-from-scratch chicken fingers? This newly-opened Mississippi restaurant has your game day covered.
Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger only restaurant pioneer, announced that its first restaurant in Oxford is now open at 1506 University Avenue. As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Oxford location is owned and operated by Tyrone Burroughs and Randy Washburn, who also operate two additional Guthrie’s restaurant in Memphis, and have plans to open a third and fourth Guthrie’s in Collierville and Olive Branch over the next several months.
WLBT
‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you imagine starting a new school year over 50 times? Well, that’s the case for one Nettleton High School teacher. “I’m going to keep coming back as long as they let me come back,” Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman said. “I’m not going to stop. They might kick me out of the door one day and say don’t come back.”
Mississippi gathering spot with a view named one of the best rooftop bars in the country
The Coop at Graduate in Oxford was named one of Big 7 Travel’s Best Rooftop Bars in The USA for 2022. The list, which includes elegant and exciting rooftop bars from across the country, places The Coop at 26. Since its opening in 2015, The Coop has been a...
actionnews5.com
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant as part of their continued restructuring plan. The company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. The restructuring plan focuses on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint.
Mississippi woman charged with vehicle theft
A Mississippi woman has been charged with vehicle theft, according to police in Oxford. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and...
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
wtva.com
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
Mississippi man charged with intimidation of witness after ignoring court order
A Mississippi man was arrested after police determined he was harassing a past victim of domestic violence, even after he had been ordered by the court not to have contact with the victim. Tayler Beard, 26, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with felony intimidation of a witness. His bond...
wcbi.com
Investigators need your help finding a Capital Murder suspect
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Investigators need your help finding a murder suspect out of Tupelo. Tupelo Police says Nijel Hall is a suspect connected to a shooting incident in the Hodges Drive area on August 8th. Officers victim found a victim dead at the scene when they arrived. Hall is wanted...
Late night burnout in Mississippi parking garage leads to arrest of felon with weapons charge
A late-night burnout in a Mississippi parking garage landed a Mississippi man in jail on a weapons charge. At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers with the Oxford Police Department were on foot patrol around the Oxford Parking Garage when they could hear a vehicle doing a burnout somewhere inside.
Mississippi high school student arrested for having gun on campus; state law says he can't be charged
SENATOBIA, Miss — Two 18-year-old high school students were arrested in Senatobia, Mississippi, Tuesday morning after Senatobia High School administrators found drugs on them, which later led to the discovery of a handgun in one of their cars. According to Senatobia Police, a school staff member saw two students...
County Clerk Wanda Halbert Blames Backlash on Race, Gender
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert pointed to her race and gender for the intense, bipartisan backlash the office has received following her vacation to Jamaica. The clerk’s office reopened Monday morning with hundreds of Memphis drivers demanding answers. It was closed for a week and will be closed again in September.
Suspect captured by deputies after traffic stop turns into chaos
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An attempted traffic stop turned into chaos as two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy vehicles were damaged by a suspect attempting to escape. Shelby County deputies said they spotted a stolen Kia in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Hickory Hill right around the lunch hour Monday afternoon. Detectives said 19-year-old Saleem Wilkins along with two […]
localmemphis.com
New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
247Sports
