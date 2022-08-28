Effective: 2022-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-02 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...High waves and strong currents leading to dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Emmet, Benzie, Western Mackinac, Eastern Mackinac and Beaver Island and surrounding islands Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

BENZIE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO