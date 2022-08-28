Read full article on original website
Ex-Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern
CNN — A former Idaho state lawmaker was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty earlier this year of raping a 19-year-old state legislative intern in 2021. Aaron von Ehlinger, 40, was found guilty in April of a rape charge, while also being acquitted...
Florida deputies wrestle with gator in Wendy's parking lot
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Florida deputies wrestle with gator in Wendy's parking lot. Workers at the Wendy's in Spring Hill, Florida, were surprised to find an alligator in their...
What Remains: Investigator's work opens door to solve more cold cases
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. What Remains: Investigator's work opens door to solve more cold cases. WRAL's Amanda Lamb explores law enforcement's aim to connect human remains to the missing...
State opposes lawsuit to block execution of Alabama inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The state asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an Alabama inmate who is trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost paperwork in which he selected an alternate execution method. The lawsuit by Alan Eugene Miller, who...
Johnston County sees success improving test scores
Johnston County Public Schools is the only school system in North Carolina to see a major drop in the number of underperforming schools in data released Thursday by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Reporter: Matt Talhelm. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
