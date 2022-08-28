Big Ten football Misery Index: Michigan puts off the pain at least till Week 3

The best thing about studying abroad in college is the chance to reinvent yourself while you learn about a foreign culture.

At least, that was the plan for Nebraska and coach Scott Frost, famously coming off eight one-possession losses in 2021, right?

Head to Dublin for a quick pasting of Northwestern — the victim of Big Red’s most recent victory, 329 days ago on Oct. 2, 2021 — have a quick pint or eight at the pub (especially once everything was free) and then jet back to Lincoln for a triumphant four-game homestand to show off your worldly learning and/or pretend to have read James Joyce’s “Ulysses.”

The Huskers of Corn even went out and got a whole new wardrobe. Well, the uniforms were still white and red — not even a green/white/orange accent like that of the Wildcats’ helmets — but Frost dressed up the program with a new offensive coordinator (Mark Whipple, fresh off leading Pitt's offense to the Peach Bowl then resigning), a new special teams coordinator (Bill Busch, a defensive analyst for last year’s Nebraska squad that gave up nearly 30 points a game in six straight losses to close the season) and a new quarterback (Casey Thompson, who passed for six touchdowns in a game at Texas … against Kansas … and still ended up losing). All that was missing was one of those Boston-style scally caps and a fake Irish lilt.

And, hey, it was all working. After trailing by three at the half, the Huskers clicked with two quick touchdown drives for an 11-point lead — TWO POSSESSIONS! — not even three minutes into the third quarter. “Ulysses” was starting to make sense.

And then Frost signed off on, well, a bad idea at the time and a worse one in hindsight: This onside kick by sophomore Brendan Franke, traveling 9 yards.

Make sure you watch that clip with sound through the 14-second mark and Fox analyst Brock Huard’s perfect “EEEUUUUUGGHHH” as he watches the replay of the onside kick, followed by, “I don’t know about that.” — Scott Frost’s tenure as ’Huskers coach summed up right there.

The Wildcats made it a four-point game five plays later. There was some ugly offense and nonsense on both sides for a few more drives — there always is when Northwestern is involved; they’ve actually read “Ulysses,” y’know? — before the Wildcats took back the lead and proceeded to run the Huskers of Corn until they could barely manage to nuke a bag of “Pop Secret.” And the Big Ten football Misery Index was off and running for 2022.

“I made that call so that’s on me,” Frost told reporters afterward. “At that point in the game, I thought all the momentum was on our side. I thought if we got it, we could end the game.

“You can’t really foresee them scoring 14 straight and us sputtering after we played well to start the second half on offense. Again, those are excuses. If I had (to do) it over, I wouldn’t make the call.”

Forget what Huard said: “I wouldn’t make the call” also seems like a pretty apt summation of Frost’s time leading the Huskers of Corn (and Disappointment). All those new faces, and just ANOTHER one-possession loss to show for it.

Of course, not all of the Big Ten’s new additions have had disastrous results already. A quick look at a few of the bigger ones this summer:

UCLA & USC: OK, OK, they don’t arrive until 2024. Just seeing if everyone was paying attention. Still, the Bruins and Trojans seem like they’re getting into a Big Ten mindset. UCLA already has a Mid-American Conference squad on the schedule, opening with Bowling Green on Saturday. (Just, uh, maybe check out those clips from the Falcons’ visit to Minneapolis last season, eh?) USC wraps up its 2022 schedule with perennial conference-tease Notre Dame, well after they open this week with Rice, which is Texan for “Akron,” we’re pretty sure. (And hey, the Trojans will have some Spartans on their 2023 slate — they host San Jose State next September.)

Millie Bobby Brown: Yet enough example of the Big Ten going Hollywood (or maybe the other way around), as the Netflix star — you probably know her as “Eleven” — has enrolled at Purdue this year to study human services. Well, Purdue’s online arm, at least; guess she had enough dealing with underground passages on “Stranger Things” to avoid actually going to West Lafayette and dealing with all the tunnels there.

In any event, she’s arguably already in Purdue’s top-five most famous alumni, slotting in behind Neil Armstrong, John Wooden and Drew Brees but ahead of Orville Redenbacher, George Peppard, Jaden Ivey and that big dang drum that doesn’t fit into Notre Dame’s stadium.Money: Some big paydays are coming, thanks to the conference’s new deals with CBS, Fox and NBC — $7 billion spread over seven years. That works out to somewhere in the $60 million-70 million range, even after cutting in the Cali schools in 2024. It starts in 2023, too; a good thing, considering the Bruins and Trojans will probably still be stuck in I-5 traffic until 2025. We haven’t fully done the math, but that might even be enough spare change for Nebraska to cover Frost’s eventual buyout (which drops from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1, not that we were checking the calendar).

But while the folks in Lincoln are figuring that out, let’s run through the misery index, from least miserable to most in this two-game week:

14. Northwestern: W, 31-28, over Nebraska

Record: 1-0, 1-0 Big Ten. Last week: N/A.

The Wildcats had plenty of familiar names stand out — including QB Ryan Hilinski (who somehow still had his name misspelled in a Fox graphic) and RB Evan Hill — but while we’re on the topic of newcomers, how about punter Luke Akers (son of longtime NFL kicker David).

The UCLA transfer dropped four of his six punts within the 20, didn’t have a touchback and set up the Wildcats’ clinching interception by pinning Nebraska at its 4 with just over two minutes remaining. Oh, and he celebrated that with a “Conor McGregor Walk” to the sideline. Punter swag befitting the leaders of the Big Ten (for one week, at least).

13. Illinois: W, 38-6, over Wyoming

Record: 1-0, 0-0. Last week: N/A.

Someone named Tommy DeVito started at quarterback for the Illini and completed 27 of 37 attempts for 194 yards and two TDs. The alleged Syracuse transfer, who starred in high school in New Jersey before spending four years in the ACC, beat out last year’s transfer from New Jersey, ex-Rutgers QB Art Sitkowski for the starting job.

Two Jersey prep stars in sleepy Champaign? Is the FBI using Illinois football as a dumping ground for its witness protection program? We suppose there are more anonymous jobs than “Illini QB,” but we can’t think of any right now. Just don’t be surprised when the Illini trot out “Jerry Sobotka” under center in 2023.

12. Michigan: DNP

Record: 0-0, 0-0. Last week: N/A.

No action on the field for the Wolverines, but count Jim Harbaugh and his squad as winners for not having to answer the question, “So, who’s the starting QB?” until at least Sept. 12, thanks to coach Harbs’ surprise announcement Saturday that incumbent starter Cade McNamara would start the opener against Colorado State, followed by sophomore J.J. McCarthy getting the nod Sept. 10 against Hawaii. It’s probably as much of a fair test for both QBs in a competitive environment as Harbs can muster — though “competitive” might be an overstatement with McCarthy getting to face a defense that gave up 601 yards and 63 points to freakin’ Vanderbilt late Saturday night.

11. Purdue: DNP

Record: 0-0, 0-0. Last week: N/A.

Millie Bobby Brown: Oddly enough, she’s only the second-best “11” in school history — ahead of Lions backup QB David Blough, but behind former Rams QB (and talk-show host puncher) Jim Everett.

T-4. Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin: DNP

Record: 0-0, 0-0. Last week: N/A.

The Spartans added the son of Lions great Barry Sanders as a walk-on this week. Granted, it was coach Tom Izzo adding Nick Sanders, formerly of Birmingham Detroit Country Day, to the basketball roster, but we didn’t want to leave Michigan State out of the talk of big newcomers.

3. Indiana: DNP

Record: 0-0, 0-0. Last week: N/A.

Forewarned is forearmed, but the Hoosiers — coming off a winless conference slate last season — are probably not going to enjoy facing the no-huddle tempo new Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. brought with him from Texas-San Antonio. The Illini ran 81 plays Saturday after averaging fewer than 66 a game last season.

2. Rutgers: DNP

Record: 0-0, 0-0. Last week: N/A.

No, they didn’t play a game, either. And yet somehow they took the week’s most expensive loss, as Scarlet Knights players racked up a $450,000 tab on the university’s DoorDash account over the past 14 months. That included some questionable “DashPass” orders in “Illinois, New Mexico, Connecticut, West Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Maryland and Michigan,” according to northjersey.com. At least three of those states aren’t even in the Big Ten footprint, we think. (Who can tell these days? We’re still checking on New Mexico, in case UCLA pulls out.)

Then again, this is arguably Rutgers’ most successful use of a “pass” in at least a decade.

1. Nebraska: L, 31-28, to Northwestern

Record: 0-1, 0-1. Last week: N/A.

Perhaps prompting your linemen to puke “15-20 times” is not the greatest of preseason training strategies, especially when it leaves your fanbase feeling a bit nauseous once again before September even starts.

