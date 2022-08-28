Read full article on original website
Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week. The locations in Maquoketa and Eldridge made announcements of their closures on their Facebook pages on Monday. The Maquoketa restaurant said it was having too hard a time finding enough staff...
Markets, Festivals, & Concerts — September Events in Eastern Iowa
Even though summer is coming to an end, there is still plenty to look forward to! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern/Central Iowa in September:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines. Purchase tickets HERE. Friday, September 2nd. Iowa River Landing...
KCRG.com
Texas Gov. lists Iowa City among destinations for bussing migrants to
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For weeks, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has reportedly been busing hundreds of immigrants from the border to various sanctuary cities. The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Abbott has bused immigrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. so far.
Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
Saying Goodbye To The Thomas Park McDonald’s in Marion
Growing up on a farm in Anamosa, we didn't do fast food very often. But every time we'd make a trip to the Marion/Cedar Rapids area we'd stop at the Thomas Park McDonald's in Marion. That was the McDonald's of my childhood, and now it is gone forever. If you...
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
A Downtown CR Restaurant Reopens Today at a New Location
One of my favorite local restaurants is finally ready to show off their new location! Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that Runt's Munchies will reopen for business TODAY (August 30th)!. Runt's Munchies first opened at 529 5th Ave SE in Downtown Cedar Rapids five years ago,...
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of August 30th:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4th at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7th at 7 p.m. With special...
Here’s The Important Reason A Live Hawk Will Fly Over Kinnick Stadium
For the second season, a live hawk will fly over crowds at Iowa Hawkeye games but it actually has a deeper message. The Hawkeyes started the live hawk flyovers last season, and now it's back with a message of conservation. Obviously, it adds a level of cool to a game...
ourquadcities.com
Two more Happy Joe’s locations join list of recently closed restaurants
Two more happy Happy Joe’s Quad Cites locations are among those that have closed recently. According to the post on the Happy Joe’s, Maquoketa, Facebook page:. “Sad news, everybody. The Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, Aug. 29.”. “Unfortunately, finding enough...
KBUR
Mental health treatment home to open in Burlington
Burlington, IA- A new five-bed mental health intensive residential service home will soon open in Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that the home will serve the mental health needs of 19 counties, including Des Moines County. Director of community services for Des Moines County Ken Hyndman said during the August...
KCCI.com
Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
KCCI.com
Procession honors fallen Iowa volunteer firefighter
NEW SHARON, Iowa — Dozens of fire trucks and emergency vehicles rolled through New Sharon Thursday to honor Gary DeCook, the Barnes City volunteer firefighter who died unexpectedly Aug. 27. Following the funeral service, the fire trucks led the procession to the cemetery. "You're not just a fireman. You're...
Stimulus Money of $1,400
States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
KEYC
Second man sentenced for fatal beating in Palo Alto County, IA
EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man connected to a 2020 murder in Palo Alto County has been sentenced to a decade in prison. Court documents state that 23-year-old Brice Colling, of Emmetsburg, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for the death of 27-year-old Rolling Bontrager of Washington, Iowa. Colling was originally charged with first-degree murder but it was reduced to voluntary manslaughter after he accepted a plea deal.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Camp Receives Donation
Camp REECE has received a $500 donation from Netlink Internet as part of their ongoing Giving Back Campaign, which donates funding to local non-profit organizations. Camp REECE was founded in 1968 by parents of children with disabilities to provide an opportunity for their children to have an accessible camping experience. Camp REECE stands for Religious Experience for Exceptional Citizens in a Camping Environment and is held at the Lake Darling Youth Center in Brighton.
KCRG.com
One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Swisher Wednesday morning
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on I-380 near Swisher on Wednesday morning. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the person was driving an SUV when they crashed into the back of a semi that was forced to stop due to another crash. It happened just before 9 a.m.
