ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run

I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good

Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
ELDRIDGE, IA
K92.3

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers

The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa City, IA
Lifestyle
Iowa City, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
City
Iowa City, IA
City
Mount Vernon, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Bar Has Reopened After Remodeling [PHOTOS]

It's a big week for Home Port in Cedar Rapids! The bar and restaurant has officially reopened for business after two months of being closed. As of yesterday, August 29th, Home Port has started welcoming customers again at 624 Center Point Rd NE in Cedar Rapids. The bar closed back in July because they wanted to do a few upgrades. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Texas Gov. lists Iowa City among destinations for bussing migrants to

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For weeks, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has reportedly been busing hundreds of immigrants from the border to various sanctuary cities. The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Abbott has bused immigrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. so far.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
KBUR

Mental health treatment home to open in Burlington

Burlington, IA- A new five-bed mental health intensive residential service home will soon open in Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that the home will serve the mental health needs of 19 counties, including Des Moines County. Director of community services for Des Moines County Ken Hyndman said during the August...
BURLINGTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#What To Do#Economy#Pumpkin Patch#Apple Picking#Food Drink#Hills Bank#Apfelfest#Amana#Bloomsbury Farm
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently

Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
KEOKUK, IA
College Football News

Iowa vs South Dakota State Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs South Dakota State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Iowa (0-0), South Dakota State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy

If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
CALAMUS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KOEL 950 AM

Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”

[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Farmer dies in farming accident

An Iowa County man died Aug. 23 in a farming accident on Tuesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident at 7081 Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement. Paul Bickford, 69, was found dead by emergency responders, Schauff said. No further details were released.
IOWA COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy