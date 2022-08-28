Polonez, the Milwaukee area's only Polish restaurant, will close in late September

Polonez , the Milwaukee area's only remaining Polish restaurant, will close Sept. 25, the restaurant announced on Facebook .

The owners of the St. Francis restaurant, Aleksandra and George Burzynski, will be retiring.

"My dad is 74, and it’s very hard for him to continue working 12-hour days," said their son Peter Burzynski, who has been helping them with the restaurant.

Even though Polonez adopted reduced hours in the pandemic, George Burzynski is there "every day of the week still, doing production," Peter Burzynski said, adding that his mother still is the restaurant's bookkeeper.

The Burzynskis had tried to sell the restaurant for about five years, Peter said, and they now have a buyer: A couple who plan to open Taxi and Tide Play Cafe. Zoning for the new business has been approved, he said, although the city still must address parking before the cafe has the full go-ahead.

Peter Burzynski identified the buyers as Tim and Jamie Griffith. The Griffiths told him they would offer imaginative play, art and other classes, and art workshops for children 10 and younger at the cafe, which also would host birthday parties for toddlers and younger school-aged children.

Meanwhile, the restaurant, at 4016 S. Packard Ave. in St. Francis, will continue with its Sunday buffet until closing. Starting Sept. 1, the restaurant will serve a limited menu buffet-style for those dining in or for takeout. Customers are asked to call ahead for particularly large to-go orders — anything over two dozen pierogi, say.

"I already have an order for 200 meat pierogi," Peter Burzynski said. "People are lining their freezers."

The restaurant's new hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the last seating at 7:45 p.m.

Peter Burzynski said the restaurant's announcement brought an outpouring of emotion from customers, as well as a query as to why he wasn't continuing the restaurant himself. "I want to follow my passions," he said, adding that he has two master's degrees, in creative writing and Polish literature, and a doctorate in creative writing. Recently, two publications published a poem and essay of his.

Besides helping at Polonez, he works at Woodland Pattern bookstore in Milwaukee and teaches at Milwaukee Area Technical College. "I’m looking forward to having only two jobs," he said.

Polonez opened in 1983, serving classics of Polish cuisines such as bigos (hunter's stew), czarnina (duck-blood soup), dill pickle soup, pierogi and more. The Burzynskis had arrived from Poland in 1980.

Before opening in St. Francis in 2002, Polonez operated at 2316 S. 6th St., near St. Josaphat's Basilica and the heart of Milwaukee's old Polish neighborhood.

