ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crossroadstoday.com

Wharton County Constable Pct. 3 hurt in crash Tuesday

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – The Wharton Police Department said a Wharton County constable is in the hospital following a crash Tuesday. Wharton County constable Pct. 3 Robert Holder was hit near U.S. 59 and Carroll Rd. The photo shows the truck was hit from behind. The other driver involved...
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy