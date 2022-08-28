Read full article on original website
BPD: Driver nabbed weeks after Delmar police chase
A weeks-long investigation has turned up the alleged driver in an August 20 police chase across Delmar and Albany.
Albany man named as victim of Cambridge Motel shooting
The victim of Sunday night's shooting at the Cambridge Motel has been identified by police as Jeremy D. May, 46, of Albany.
WNYT
Albany man charged with $5 robbery of woman at Burger King
Albany police arrested a man in connection with a robbery at Burger King. Police say 23-year-old Dejeir Coleman stole $5 from a woman in a Burger King parking lot at knife point. Police say Coleman approached a woman and demanded money while threatening her if she didn’t comply. Police...
Man arrested after theft, robbery and Albany chase
On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested a man for counts including possession of stolen property and fleeing an officer in a vehicle, among others. The arrest followed a road pursuit through the city of Albany.
Schenectady woman allegedly steals rental car
A Schenectady woman has been cited to court after police said she stole a rental car from Georgia, and kept it for over two years.
WNYT
Emergency meeting held to address violence in Albany
Residents in the Pine Hill neighborhood in Albany are speaking out after a recent string of gun violence. Councilman Owusu Anane held an emergency meeting at the Police Athletic League building, 844 Madison Avenue. The councilman talked about boosting police presence, adding more cameras on Hudson and Quail Street, and...
2004 Columbia HS shooter identified as Albany sword attack victim
According to Albany City Criminal Court documents, the victim of the sword attack on Sheridan Avenue in Albany on August 29 was Jon Romano. The 34-year-old was the gunman in the 2004 Columbia High School shooting.
ACSO: Fentanyl found on Troy man after traffic stop
Albany County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of Kyle Crayon, 30 of Troy. Crayon was arrested on alleged drug related charges.
Troy PD investigating shots fired on 6th Avenue
The Troy Police Department is investigating after a shots fired call Wednesday night. The incident took place on 6th Avenue.
2 accused of crashing into police car in Glenmont
Two men have been arrested after allegedly crashing into a police car while fleeing police in Glenmont. The Bethlehem Police Department said Bishop Fraser, 19, of Albany, and Jaquan Johnson, 19, of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.
5 things to know this Wednesday, August 31
Today's five things to know include a sword attack victim being identified as a past school shooter, an Albany woman sentenced in a 2020 stabbing death, and an off-duty firefighter saving a life at Disney World.
APD: Pair seen with handgun on Lark Street arrested
Albany police officers responding to a complaint of two men armed with a handgun on Lark Street Friday night found the pair, and recovered the loaded weapon, officials said.
Troy community speaks out after 14-year-old shot and killed
Doreen Davis used three words to describe her son, Zaccai James: protective, loving, and thoughtful. James was shot and killed in Troy Saturday night.
Saratoga Springs PD investigating smash-and-grabs
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating two smash-and-grab incidents in the area. Police said the suspect(s) smashed the car windows and stole purses, wallets, and other valuable items.
Photos released of Saratoga Springs smash-and-grab suspect
The Saratoga Springs Police Department has released photos of the suspect and suspect car involved in several smash-and-grabs in the city. The suspect is accused of smashing car windows and stealing purses, wallets, and other valuable items.
Albany woman sentenced in 2020 stabbing death
An Albany woman has been sentenced in connection with a December 2020 stabbing death. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Destiny Lanza, 25, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison.
wamc.org
Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition
Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m.. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
WRGB
'It's chaos': Residents react to Pine Hills weekend shooting
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The area of Ontario and Hamilton streets in the Pine Hills neighborhood is where the most recent string of gun violence hit the city of Albany this weekend. The shooting left six people injured, two of which are in critical condition. The area is where...
Troy Police name 14-year-old homicide victim
The 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Troy on Saturday has been identified by police as Zaccai James.
WNYT
Police catch larceny suspects who crashed into police car at Glenmont market
Bethlehem Police arrested two Albany men who crashed into a police car while trying to escape officers. It happened at the Glenmont Price Chopper last Wednesday. Police say Bishop Fraser and Jaquan Johnson, were both wanted for larceny in the store. After hitting the police car, officers say the suspects sped off. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Albany.
