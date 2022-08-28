ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNYT

Albany man charged with $5 robbery of woman at Burger King

Albany police arrested a man in connection with a robbery at Burger King. Police say 23-year-old Dejeir Coleman stole $5 from a woman in a Burger King parking lot at knife point. Police say Coleman approached a woman and demanded money while threatening her if she didn’t comply. Police...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Emergency meeting held to address violence in Albany

Residents in the Pine Hill neighborhood in Albany are speaking out after a recent string of gun violence. Councilman Owusu Anane held an emergency meeting at the Police Athletic League building, 844 Madison Avenue. The councilman talked about boosting police presence, adding more cameras on Hudson and Quail Street, and...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition

Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m.. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

'It's chaos': Residents react to Pine Hills weekend shooting

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The area of Ontario and Hamilton streets in the Pine Hills neighborhood is where the most recent string of gun violence hit the city of Albany this weekend. The shooting left six people injured, two of which are in critical condition. The area is where...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police catch larceny suspects who crashed into police car at Glenmont market

Bethlehem Police arrested two Albany men who crashed into a police car while trying to escape officers. It happened at the Glenmont Price Chopper last Wednesday. Police say Bishop Fraser and Jaquan Johnson, were both wanted for larceny in the store. After hitting the police car, officers say the suspects sped off. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Albany.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

