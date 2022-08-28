Read full article on original website
PAIRINGS Featuring the Art of Carrie C & Charles Murphy
Enjoy an outdoor "meet & greet" with the artists on Aug. 20 from 3-5pm. Showcasing works in oil, acrylic & watercolor, the Murphys will be on display in the living room of the Cottage Gallery through Sept. 10.
Art Walk Pre-Party
$20-$25 Enjoy hearty appetizers & two drink tickets. Stroll through the galleries & mix & mingle with art aficianados while you plan your route through Downtown Petoskey for the Art Walk from 6-8pm.
Turtle Hill Art Collection
Charlevoix Circle of Arts, Norman Brumm Artist Reference Library. On loan from the private collection of local resident Joan MacGillivray. Runs through Oct. 1. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri. & 11am-3pm on Sat.
3rd Annual Summer Salon
Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
Jordan River Arts Council's Member Show
Held Aug. 28 – Sept. 30. Featuring the work of JRAC member artists. The gallery will be open Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm & closed Tues. & Weds.
Pavilion Summer Concert Series
Featuring the Full Moon Jam Band. Bring a chair or picnic blanket.
Muffin Ride
Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
