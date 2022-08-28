ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernexpress.com

Art Walk Pre-Party

$20-$25 Enjoy hearty appetizers & two drink tickets. Stroll through the galleries & mix & mingle with art aficianados while you plan your route through Downtown Petoskey for the Art Walk from 6-8pm.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Turtle Hill Art Collection

Charlevoix Circle of Arts, Norman Brumm Artist Reference Library. On loan from the private collection of local resident Joan MacGillivray. Runs through Oct. 1. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri. & 11am-3pm on Sat.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
northernexpress.com

3rd Annual Summer Salon

Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grayling, MI
northernexpress.com

Muffin Ride

Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Great Northern#Ausable Artisan Village
northernexpress.com

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy