Glen Arm, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Tractor trailer collides with train in Baltimore County crash

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County fire crews responded to a crash involving a train and tractor trailer on Tuesday night. The crash was reported around 7:46PM at Chesaco Avenue and Dalrose Avenue. No reports of injuy reported. There were also no reports of fuel leaks or fire. Officials...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore firefighters gather outside hospital after motorcycle crash injures fire captain

BALTIMORE -- Roughly two dozen Baltimore City firefighters waited outside of Shock Trauma Wednesday afternoon, hoping for any news on a fire captain injured while riding his motorcycle to work. The motorcycle collided with a car on the 5300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, according to authorities. Police said they didn't know whether anyone inside the car was injured during Wednesday's crash. Josh Fannon, president of the Baltimore Fire Officers Union Local 964, said the accident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore when the captain was coming into work for an early shift. The 45-year-old captain—who has worked for the Baltimore City...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Two-Alarm Fire At Used Auto Parts Store In Carroll County Causes $400K In Damages

A fast-moving two-alarm fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages as it tore through a used auto parts store in Maryland. The Maryland Fire Marshal announced that a fire at Chaz’s Auto Parts in the 6000 block of Taneytown Pike in Carroll County is under investigation after it caused approximately $400,000 ($200,000 to the structure, $200,000 to the contents of the shop) in damages.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Assault reported in Parkville, vehicles stolen during Joppa Road burglary

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries and an assault that were reported this week. At 2:45 a.m. on Monday, August 29, four individuals smashed the front door to a location in the 1700-block of East Joppa Road (21234) to make entry. The suspects stole multiple keys and stole approximately four vehicles.
PARKVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Edgewood man dies in house fire

EDGEWOOD, MD—A joint investigation between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office is under way after a house fire claimed the life of a 45-year-old Edgewood man on Tuesday night. At just after 10 p.m., firefighters and paramedics responded to the 3400-block...
EDGEWOOD, MD
CBS Baltimore

Train collides with tractor-trailer in Rosedale

BALTIMORE -- A train has collided with a tractor-trailer in Rosedale, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.The collision happened near the intersection of Chesaco Avenue and Dalrose Avenue,  fire officials said.There were no initial reports of injuries, fuel leaks, or fire at the crash site, according to county fire officials.The crash is under investigation, fire officials said.
ROSEDALE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Ellicott City family speaks out after father of five struck by driver

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A father of five hit by a driver more than a month ago is still in a coma. Now, his family is speaking out for the first time. "He's been fighting for his life. This has been a roller coaster," the victim's wife, Georgina Garcia said. "He was pushing it to the side of the road and then he was striked by a car and run over by an SUV."
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Railroad Bridge On Fire Over Bear Creek (DEVELOPING)

Firefighters are currently on the scene trying to contain a bridge fire over a Dundalk waterway, authorities say. A fireboat is on its way to help put out the fire on the railroad bridge over Bear Creek that was reported around 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, according to Baltimore Fire officials.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Man Dies After Car Crashes into Pole in Dover

DOVER, Del. - An 83-year-old man died after his sports car crashed into a utility pole and overturned in Dover on Friday night, according to police. Dover police said that just before 7 p.m., a Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane and approaching Persimmon Circle. Police said that for unknown reasons, the car failed to negotiate a curve and left the right edge of the roadway, entering the grass on the roadside. The car then continued eastbound along the grass and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Persimmon Tree Lane and Persimmon Circle. After striking the utility pole, the vehicle overturned onto its roof and came to a rest.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Major Crash Ties Up Traffic Along Busy Maryland Roadway

Traffic was temporarily tied up in Maryland near the Baltimore and Carroll County line after a major crash on Route 140. The Maryland State Highway Administration issued an alert at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 following a crash on Route 140 at Dede Road in Carroll County near the Baltimore line, causing delays.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Suspect At Large After Maryland Church Burglary

A suspect is on the run in connection to a church robbery in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. Police have released a picture of the suspect in hopes to identify him after he allegedly stole electronics from the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD

