Chelsea consider a late bid for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha as Thomas Tuchel eyes attacking reinforcements amid delay in agreeing a fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

 4 days ago

Chelsea are weighing up a late move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfred Zaha.

The in-form 29-year old is among the names being considered at Stamford Bridge as they make a final push to strengthen their forward line.

Zaha has one year left on contract at Palace and there's has been talk of him being offered a new deal.

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has emerged a a late summer transfer target for Chelsea
Manchester United have now entered the race for Blues target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

However, he is also conscious that this could be his last chance of another big move away from Selhurst Park.

Chelsea's priority is to strike a deal with Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but they have still to agree a fee for the 33-year old, with Manchester United also entering the race for the former Arsenal forward.

They asked about Zaha last summer and enquired again earlier in this window. He remains a player of interest as they finalise options this week.

The Ivorian winger has scored three goals in three matches so far this season for the Eagles

Everton's Anthony Gordon is also a target and Frank Lampard has demanded a quick resolution as he tries to plan ahead.

Everton and Palace are both interested in signing Chelsea players on loan as the window draws to a close.

The Eagles are still keen on bringing on England international Conor Gallagher back to Selhurst Park after his impressive loan spell last season.

