Chelsea consider a late bid for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha as Thomas Tuchel eyes attacking reinforcements amid delay in agreeing a fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea are weighing up a late move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfred Zaha.
The in-form 29-year old is among the names being considered at Stamford Bridge as they make a final push to strengthen their forward line.
Zaha has one year left on contract at Palace and there's has been talk of him being offered a new deal.
However, he is also conscious that this could be his last chance of another big move away from Selhurst Park.
Chelsea's priority is to strike a deal with Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but they have still to agree a fee for the 33-year old, with Manchester United also entering the race for the former Arsenal forward.
They asked about Zaha last summer and enquired again earlier in this window. He remains a player of interest as they finalise options this week.
Everton's Anthony Gordon is also a target and Frank Lampard has demanded a quick resolution as he tries to plan ahead.
Everton and Palace are both interested in signing Chelsea players on loan as the window draws to a close.
The Eagles are still keen on bringing on England international Conor Gallagher back to Selhurst Park after his impressive loan spell last season.
Comments / 0