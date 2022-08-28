ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

Pedestrian hit, killed in Florence after collision with pickup truck

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CPmhM_0hYhjjWX00

A pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck and killed Saturday night in Florence, according to Florence police.

At 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a crash at U.S. 42 near Wetherington Boulevard. They discovered a Dodge Ram had hit a pedestrian in the far eastbound lane of the road.

The pickup truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far lane. The vehicle was unable to stop in time and hit the pedestrian, police said.

The driver and passenger were treated by Florence EMS, but weren't taken to the hospital.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not released the names of those involved.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 motorcycle crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The motorcyclist killed Wednesday in a crash that shut down I-275 for hours has been identified. Jerry Neaves Jr., 50, was pronounced dead at the scene on eastbound I-275 between I-74 and Blue Rock Road, a coroner’s report shows. The cause of the crash...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: 1 person dead as police investigate crash on I-275

DENT, Ohio — Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Interstate-275 Wednesday. Officials said the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near the Ronald Reagan Highway exit. The Hamilton County Coroners' office confirmed one person has died from their injuries. The Coroner has identified the victim as 50-year-old...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Accidents
City
Florence, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Florence, KY
Accidents
WLWT 5

Coroner: Toddler dies following Carthage crash that killed woman

CINCINNATI — A toddler has diedfollowing a crash last week that also killed a 27-year-old woman in Carthage, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office says. The Coroner says 1-year-old Luka Drummond has died as part of a crash that happened last Thursday that killed 27-year-old Nancy Johnson. The crash happened...
CINCINNATI, OH
q95fm.net

Pregnant 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Campbell County

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Officials report that a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville on Tuesday. The body was said to have been found on Tennessee Street, in the home of the girl’s great-grandfather. The teen, identified as Kimber Marie Wilson, is also said to have been five-months pregnant.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

A crash has slowed traffic along I-75 near Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along southbound I-75 at Sharon Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has slowed traffic along the interstate near Sharonville, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
SHARONVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Florence Ems
WKRC

Driver accused of intentionally hitting two people, killing 1 of them

SPRING GROVE VILLAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is accused of intentionally hitting two people with her vehicle, killing one of them. Taahviya Chapman, 24, faces murder, felonious assault and other charges. Police say Chapman purposefully hit two people with her vehicle Wednesday outside of the Kroger on Kennard Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

NKY neighborhood hit by wave of break-ins as thieves hit 18 cars

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky community is angry and taking inventory after a string of car break-ins. Thieves hit 18 victims and counting, as more people are just realizing they were targeted. And these thieves may not realize how important some of these items were to people. Certainly,...
ELSMERE, KY
Fox 19

Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Florence Police Department identified a deceased man in reference to a crash that occurred on Aug. 27. Matthew-Mina Salama, 32, of Shelby Township in Michigan, was walking on the far eastbound lane of US-42 near the intersection of Wetherington Boulevard when a truck hit him, according to Florence Police Sgt. Michael Gontermant.
FLORENCE, KY
WCPO

Florence police investigating deadly pedestrian crash

FLORENCE, Ky. — Florence police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night. The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on US-42 near the intersection of Wetherington Boulevard. Florence police said when officers arrived, they found a driver of a pickup truck had crashed into a pedestrian in...
FLORENCE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WLWT 5

Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Police have opened Glenway Avenue after a crash prompted the road to close between Grand and State avenues. The road was closed while Duke Energy responded to the scene to repair a damaged utility pole, Wednesday. Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police search for suspect in rash of break-ins at UDF stores

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police in Cincinnati, Norwood and Elmwood Place are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple breaking and entering offenses at United Dairy Farmers stores overnight. Cincinnati police confirm officers responded to a break-in at the UDF on Montgomery Road and Dana Avenue in Evanston...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky. Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation. This comes...
CORBIN, KY
WKRC

1 dead in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash in Warren County Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 12:39 p.m. on SR 48. Ohio State Highway Patrol says Dario Tompkins, 66, drove off of the road, hit a culvert with his car and it overturned. He was...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police block State Route 48 following crash in South Lebanon

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — First responders have blocked off a road in South Lebanon following a crash, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. State Route 48 is closed at Corwin Nixon Boulevard due to a crash. Authorities advise motorists...
SOUTH LEBANON, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy