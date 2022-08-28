Read full article on original website
Related
How to take better photos with your Android phone
Smartphone cameras have come a long way in the last decade. The best Android smartphones now come with bigger and higher resolution camera sensors, which makes taking great photos easier than ever. If anything, you will have a tough time taking potato-quality shots, given the advancements in image processing. How...
DuckDuckGo is making tracker removal for emails available to everyone
DuckDuckGo has built a reputation for being a privacy-oriented service provider with offerings such as a tracker-free search engine and a web browser for computers and mobile devices, among others. Last year, the company unveiled a feature in beta called Email Protection — it's a forwarding service designed to remove trackers from emails, thus preserving user privacy. Unfortunately for wannabe testers, they had to sit on a waitlist before they could try it out. That changed recently, with DuckDuckGo now allowing anyone to access the feature.
Leaked renders suggest Asus has two new ROG Phone 6D models
Yesterday, ASUS put out a tweet teasing an upcoming addition to its ROG Phone 6 gaming lineup — the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip. Exciting as that was, a newly leaked set of device renders suggests mobile gamers may soon have twice as many reasons to look forward to the company’s upcoming event, which now looks like it could bring us not just one, but two new ROG Phone 6D models.
How to retrieve deleted texts on your Samsung phone
An accidental scroll, a system crash, a child playing with your phone — they all have one thing in common. They can easily make you the victim of data loss. When this happens, you might immediately scroll to find the recycling bin. Unfortunately, most Android phones don't have a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: More than meets the eye
Foldables might feel new, but if you judge by Samsung's progress, they've already evolved into a stable product category. Instead of sweeping, revolutionary changes year-over-year, this generation comes with some iterative design changes that — while welcome — might not sound so exciting to current owners. Of course, that doesn't mean they aren't some of the best smartphones around.
T-Mobile will let you try its network free for three months, all thanks to eSIM
The flexibility that eSIM provides is unparalleled. Switching SIMs doesn't have to be an annoying ordeal, and instead of taking out your SIM tool to insert a physical chip, you can download it to your phone like any other app. And the fact that it's now this versatile means that, as long as your phone supports it, switching carriers is easier than ever. So easy that T-Mobile now wants to offer you a free trial of its network, so you can see by yourself if the magenta life is for you or not.
T-Mobile and SpaceX want to turn your smartphone into a satellite phone
Even as cell service keeps evolving, offering faster speeds in more areas across the country, dead zones are far from a thing of the past. Iif anything, they continue to frustrate and confound users, who expect their smartphones to "just work." T-Mobile is teaming up with SpaceX to try and end dead zones for good, but plenty of technical challenges could stand in their way.
September Google Play system update brings Google Kids Space improvements
Google started publishing detailed changelogs of monthly Google Play system updates from the beginning of this year. The changelog makes it easy to know the new features and enhancements the company is adding to existing Android devices without rolling out a full OS update. September has just begun, and the company has already detailed some new features and enhancements rolling out as a part of this month's update.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Facebook and Instagram may eventually have more paywalled features
Paywalled features always have the potential to be annoying, but they're still valuable ways for developers to innovate while continuing to be able to offer free access. While historically a lot of free services have been ad-funded, some companies are increasingly looking at paywalls to compensate for shifting revenue streams — not unlike what Meta’s advertisement-based monetization model is dealing with in the face of changes like Apple's App Tracking Transparency measures. A report now suggests that Meta is working on new paid features for its various social media platforms, and has created a New Monetization Experiences group to drive this effort.
Samsung starts dunking on the iPhone 14 a week early
In case you haven't heard — or been subjected to countless Twitter ads — Apple is holding its annual iPhone event next week. We're expecting the usual round of iterative updates for the company's newest smartphones, complete with never-before-seen innovations like an always-on display and a hole-punch camera on the Pro models. Hot off releasing its latest flagship foldables, Samsung is seizing the moment to advertise its futuristic hardware, all while mocking Apple's status quo design philosophy.
How to watch Honor's 'Connected Future' keynote
On September 2nd, Honor is hosting its very first IFA keynote in Berlin. While details are vague, we can expect an entire line-up of new devices, from laptops to earbuds. In the video below, you can tune in to the live stream at 5 pm CEST (4 pm BST, 11 am EST) and get to learn about the latest and greatest from Honor.
Google Pixel 7 phones could mark the arrival of higher-quality Bluetooth LE Audio on Android
The Pixel 6a might've just arrived on store shelves a month ago, but we're already looking forward to what's next from Google. With the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro likely a month out from a full reveal, it's time for the leaks and rumors to really kick into high gear. Thanks to an early reveal, we already know what both devices look like, but that doesn't mean Google doesn't have some surprises in store — specifically regarding audio streaming.
Your Samsung Galaxy S21 is now ready for the One UI 5 beta program
Samsung started the One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 just a few days before Android 13's public release. The company has since then made the beta available in more countries and seeded a second build with plenty of bug fixes. Typically, the Korean giant releases a new One UI beta for its latest flagship devices first and then expands it to its last year's flagships a few months later. This time, though, Samsung is already making the Galaxy S21's One UI 5 beta live in selected countries—just a few weeks after the S22's beta went live.
Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1 update for Galaxy S22 series is live
Samsung has been on a roll recently with software updates. In August, the Korean giant launched the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series and eventually expanded it to include the Galaxy S21 lineup as well. Then, it announced some camera enhancements for the Galaxy S22 series as a part of the second August update. Now, the company is rolling out the One UI 4.1.1 firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup in the US with some more features and changes.
Beginner's tips to smartphone photo editing
Are you a novice when it comes to smartphone photography? Whether you've opened the settings menu of your camera app or not, getting professional-caliber photos with your smartphone isn't as difficult as some would have you believe. With a few handy tips, an editing tool here and there, a bit of confidence, and one of the best Android smartphones, you can impress friends and family with some of the best pictures they've ever seen.
Jabra's new Elite 5 earbuds are feature-rich and priced to move
It might not have the same name recognition as players like Sony and Samsung, but Jabra makes some of the best earbuds out there right now. At IFA today, the company took the wraps off its latest true wireless offering, the Elite 5. They offer a surprisingly robust feature set including ANC and Bluetooth multipoint at a price that undercuts many similarly-equipped buds: $150.
Samsung is bringing the affordable Galaxy A23 5G and its 120Hz display to the US
Although Samsung's Galaxy A-series targets all sorts of price points and specs, not all phones are made available in every market. While we here in the US have access to the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A13 — both of which make for some of the best budget Android phones around — other models, such as the Galaxy A33, remain exclusive to other regions. Today, Samsung is expanding the A-series in the US with an all-new model destined to sway some budget-conscious buyers.
Google Keep's new tile lets you quickly make notes on your Wear OS 3 smartwatch
Google Keep’s latest update brings one of the quickest ways to make a note, and it may even prove more beneficial than using the equivalent app on your phone. A new tile for Wear OS 3 brings an easy-to-find option to jot down your thoughts quickly and easily by swiping from the watch face.
Oppo will stop including chargers with some phones in the next year
As more and more smartphone manufacturers have stopped including chargers alongside new smartphones, Oppo has remained steadfast and continued to include the accessory alongside its handsets. That may not be the case for much longer, though. Oppo has confirmed it plans to drop the charger from the box of some products within the next 12 months.
The best prepaid phone plans
Prepaid plans have never been as popular as their postpaid counterparts. The major U.S. carriers advertise their postpaid plans front and center, with their prepaid options tucked away as an afterthought. But this doesn't mean prepaid plans aren't worthwhile. Prepaid plans offer numerous benefits, the major one being that they're...
Android Police
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0