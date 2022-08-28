Read full article on original website
Orange Line shutdown expected to impact traffic in several Massachusetts cities as students return to school
MALDEN, Mass. — The Orange Line shutdown is expected to add to congestion on the roads in several Massachusetts cities Wednesday as students in Medford, Malden and Somerville return to school. The MBTA is using shuttle buses for Orange Line passengers during the 30-day shutdown of the line. School...
FTA to release report on safety of MBTA system Wednesday morning
BOSTON — Federal Transit Administration officials will discuss the findings of the agency's safety management inspection of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority MBTA rail transit system and the MBTA's state safety oversight agency, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. A news conference about the findings is scheduled to start...
New WCVB/UMass Amherst poll reveals favorites in primary races with election days away
BOSTON — The Massachusetts state primary election is just five days away and a new poll from WCVB's partners at UMass Amherst reveals who is favored in some of the key races. In the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, a survey of 500 voters found Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll...
Tips to manage time, schedules as Massachusetts students head back to school
BOSTON — As students across Massachusetts head back to school, an expert shares ways to manage time and schedules. “It’s a new year, so it’s a great time to set some new rhythms and new schedules for your whole family,” said Megan Block, of Boston Moms.
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Is drought followed by rain causing tree branches to fall?
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Having dehydrated grass due to drought conditions is one issue, but having to possibly worry about safety concerns in your front yard is another. Tree branches have been breaking off and falling on Barbara Harting's Framingham, Massachusetts property. Harting has been trying to figure out why, checking in with her arborist about the issue.
High-profile politicians pull endorsement of Suffolk County District Attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo
BOSTON — Several high ranking politicians in Massachusetts withdrew their support Wednesday of City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who is also a candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney, after allegations from more than a decade ago recently resurfaced. Last week, The Boston Globe reported that Arroyo was the subject of...
No 'tax bomb': Mass. won't tax excused student loans as income
BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers said they have diffused what one of them calls a "tax bomb" that could have saddled recipients of school loan cancellations with added taxes. Normally, whenever someone gets a loan wiped off the books, state and federal tax agencies count that cancelled debt as income...
Famous golfers in Mass. ahead of controversial new tournament
BOLTON, Mass. — "We all believe it is the future of golf," Sergio Garcia said about the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. "Keeping it fresher, keeping it quicker and all the things that people are asking for, so we're very excited about it."
