ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
WCVB

FTA to release report on safety of MBTA system Wednesday morning

BOSTON — Federal Transit Administration officials will discuss the findings of the agency's safety management inspection of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority MBTA rail transit system and the MBTA's state safety oversight agency, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. A news conference about the findings is scheduled to start...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide

LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
LOVELL, ME
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

Is drought followed by rain causing tree branches to fall?

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Having dehydrated grass due to drought conditions is one issue, but having to possibly worry about safety concerns in your front yard is another. Tree branches have been breaking off and falling on Barbara Harting's Framingham, Massachusetts property. Harting has been trying to figure out why, checking in with her arborist about the issue.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Moulton
Person
Charlie Baker
WCVB

No 'tax bomb': Mass. won't tax excused student loans as income

BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers said they have diffused what one of them calls a "tax bomb" that could have saddled recipients of school loan cancellations with added taxes. Normally, whenever someone gets a loan wiped off the books, state and federal tax agencies count that cancelled debt as income...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy