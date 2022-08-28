Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
After uneven debut, Montana State OC Taylor Housewright is equipped for strong season
BOZEMAN — Joe Moorhead felt like a proud father as he watched Tommy Mellott complete a pass to Lance McCutcheon. Mellott and McCutcheon were playing for Montana State in the Football Championship Subdivision title game on Jan. 8 against North Dakota State. Moorhead, who became Akron’s head coach a month earlier, was watching mainly because MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright previously coached under Moorhead.
montanasports.com
Focus is on football opener, but Montana Grizzlies on steady course toward next high-impact facilities project
BILLINGS — In the here and now, the Montana football team has Big Sky Conference championship and national title aspirations. All eyes are on game week, finally, with Northwestern State of Natchitoches, Louisiana, visiting Missoula on Saturday as the season-opening sacrificial lamb. That’s all well and good. But on...
406mtsports.com
MSUB men's soccer blanked by visiting CSU-Pueblo
BILLINGS — Reggie Nicolas scored the game's lone goal in the 65th minute Thursday afternoon as visiting Colorado State-Pueblo defeated Montana State Billings 1-0 in men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. The match was part of the seventh annual Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildberger. The Thunderwolves outshot the...
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
Is This Beautiful Rustic Montana Home Your New Happy Place?
Are you in search of a rustic Montana dream home? If so, you need to check out this beautiful property that was just listed for sale near Bozeman. There are quite a few ridiculously large luxury homes in the Bozeman area, but the price tag for most of them is out of reach for the average person. If you're looking for a home that includes a good chunk of property, breathtaking mountain views, and a place where you can unplug and get off the grid, there's a home for sale near Bozeman that offers all of that and more.
How Busy Is The Bozeman Airport? Look At This
If you plan to travel through the airport any time soon, you might want to arrive a little earlier than usual. People use the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to fly to destinations all over the United States. There are daily flights to major hubs in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Montanans drive from all over the state to take advantage of the cheaper flights.
406mtsports.com
Montana State cross country teams make regional and national polls ahead of season opener
BOZEMAN — Kicking off the 2022 cross country season with the MSU Bobcat Twilight 5K this Friday, both Montana State cross country programs made U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association regional and national polls. NCAA cross country coaches slotted the Bobcat men fifth in the Mountain...
Best Dive Bars to Visit in Montana: Part 3
Grab your designated driver, a couple of buddies, and check out a few more of Montana's best dive bars. Enjoying a cold beer or your favorite cocktail at a small-town Montana bar is one of the best ways to get to know Montana as a whole. Towns are not all the same, 'dive bars' aren't necessarily a real dive, and bartenders are still some of the most interesting pseudo-mayors of their local area.
406mtsports.com
Billings West's Bella Johnson, Butte's Jack Prigge are medalists at Belgrade Invitational
BELGRADE — Bella Johnson earned a nine-stroke victory, helping the Billings West girls to a team title Tuesday at the two-day Belgrade Invitational. Paced by Tye Boone’s tie for fourth place, Billings Skyview’s boys finished in first by one stroke over Bozeman and two strokes better than Helena Capital. Butte’s Jack Prigge shot a two-round total of 142 to win boys medalist honors.
Bozeman is Becoming a Hotbed for the Quiet Quitting Revolution
If you thought the labor shortage around the Gallatin Valley was bad, it may get a lot worse due to 'quiet quitting'. It's no secret that cities across Montana have been in a real crunch when it comes to staffing issues. Several reasons have contributed to the problem: new residents with lots of money, fewer young adults holding down full-time jobs, COVID-19 residual fears, etc. Lots of people who were working from home during the pandemic figured out a way to continue doing it.
bozemancvb.com
Places to Eat and Drink in Belgrade
For a small town, Belgrade’s restaurant scene packs a punch! Of course, you’ll find all the traditional fare, but you’ll also be pleasantly surprised at the variety and quality of ethnic food. Mexican, Thai, Indian, Italian, it’s all there. In addition, Belgrade is quieter than its neighbor, Bozeman, so you’ll likely wait less, and there will be plenty of time and space for a relaxing meal.
Grass fire quickly snuffed out north of Bozeman airport
A small grass fire was quickly snuffed out Thursday afternoon north of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
Strange Helicopter Seen in Bozeman: What Was It Doing?
Many people in the Bozeman area reported seeing a strange helicopter flying over Bozeman on Monday morning. The helicopter looked like an unmarked news helicopter and appeared to be filming something near downtown Bozeman. A Reddit user asked the question;. Helicopter. One has been flying over downtown Bozeman all morning....
NBCMontana
Bozeman police search for armed suspect
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police Department says the suspect has been seen in Manhattan. Officials tell the public to call...
Lawsuit challenges planned subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake
Landowners and an environmental organization opposed to a proposed subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake are now going to court, challenging the decision to let it move forward.
montanarightnow.com
Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire
MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
NBCMontana
Police seek information about shooting at Bozeman Beach
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police are seeking information on an altercation at Glen Lake Rotary Park, also known as Bozeman Beach. On Sunday around 10 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon after several people reported gunshots. Numerous officers arrived and located a person who was assaulted...
NBCMontana
New numbers show housing market changes in Gallatin Co.
BOZEMAN, Mont — New numbers from the Gallatin Association of Realtors show the latest changes in the housing market in Gallatin County. The July report shows increased inventory, higher prices and homes staying on the market longer than in July 2021. Inventory for single-family homes jumped 69%, and for...
Gunfire reported during fight at Bozeman Beach
Bozeman Police Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon on August 28, 2022, at 10:00 P.M. at Glen Lake Rotary Park, also known as Bozeman Beach.
bozemanmagazine.com
Bozeman Police Department seeks information on altercation at Glen Lake Rotary Park on 8/28
Bozeman, MT – On August 28, 2022 at approximately 10pm, Bozeman Police Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon at Glen Lake Rotary Park, also known as “Bozeman Beach.” Several people reported a gun being fired during a physical altercation at a ‘pop up’ music event at the park. Numerous officers responded and immediately entered the chaotic scene and were able to locate the individual who was assaulted, and in need of medical attention. Currently, there is no report of anyone being struck by gunfire. The reported shooter fled the scene and could not be located.
