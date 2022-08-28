Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
walls102.com
Skydiver killed identified
OTTAWA – The identity of the skydiver killed near Ottawa on Saturday has been released. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch announced that 38-year-old Brenton Watkajtys of Chicago was the individual found deceased in a cornfield in Dayton Township. The investigation into the accident being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
walls102.com
Illinois man gets 55 years for killing deputy US marshal
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Illinois man to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a deputy U.S. marshal serving an arrest warrant for a series of downstate burglaries. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly imposed the sentence Monday on 43-year-old Floyd Brown of Springfield for his April conviction on charges of second-degree murder of a federal officer, attempting to kill additional federal officers, assault of federal officers and multiple firearm counts. Thirty-five-year-old Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner was a McHenry County deputy working with a Marshal’s Service fugitive task force when he was killed on March 7, 2019.
walls102.com
Rabid bat bites DeKalb county resident
SYCAMORE – A rabid bat has bitten a DeKalb county resident. The DeKalb County Health Department confirmed that the person who was bit on Saturday in Sycamore is now receiving treatment. Officials say it was the second bat this year to be found carrying rabies in the county. Bats are the primary carriers of rabies in Illinois, and you should avoid any you find indoors or laying on the ground.
walls102.com
State: Cook County resident dies of West Nile virus
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois health officials say a Cook County resident in their late 70s has died of West Nile virus in the first human case of the mosquito-borne disease reported in the state this year. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that the person became ill at the beginning of August. It says laboratory testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed West Nile virus was a contributing factor in the death. West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a house mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.
Comments / 0