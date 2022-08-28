DES MOINES, Iowa — After a pair of car crashes in Des Moines damaged four homes Sunday, residents are getting more and more concerned about street racers in the area. Residents on E. 14th St. had a variety of complaints about the racers: some were bothered by all the noise, while others are just worried for their safety. One thing most of them agreed on is that the problem is getting worse.

