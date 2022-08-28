ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

We Are Iowa

Trial set for Iowa teen accused of teacher's beating death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A trial for a 17-year-old charged with murder in the death of a southeast Iowa high school Spanish teacher has been set for March 20. A judge on Thursday set the trial date for Willard Miller, who is charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Another student, Jeremy Everett Goodale, also is charged with murder in Graber's death.
We Are Iowa

Alleged street racing incident causes concern among neighbors

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a pair of car crashes in Des Moines damaged four homes Sunday, residents are getting more and more concerned about street racers in the area. Residents on E. 14th St. had a variety of complaints about the racers: some were bothered by all the noise, while others are just worried for their safety. One thing most of them agreed on is that the problem is getting worse.
We Are Iowa

Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
We Are Iowa

Charlotte’s Kitchen announces new Indianola location

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in October 2021, when the restaurant announced its first brick-and-mortar location in the metro. After launching a food truck full of grandma's recipes back in 2020 and establishing a Johnston storefront in 2021, local restaurant Charlotte's Kitchen is expanding once again.
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

