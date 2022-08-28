Read full article on original website
Clive Police: Teenage driver who hit pedestrian will not face charges
CLIVE, Iowa — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while crossing the street early Wednesday morning, the Clive Police Department said. Police say a 15-year-old boy with a school driver's permit who struck and injured a 70-year-old man around 7:30 a.m. in the 16800 block of Tanglewood Drive will face no charges.
Trial set for Iowa teen accused of teacher's beating death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A trial for a 17-year-old charged with murder in the death of a southeast Iowa high school Spanish teacher has been set for March 20. A judge on Thursday set the trial date for Willard Miller, who is charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Another student, Jeremy Everett Goodale, also is charged with murder in Graber's death.
Alleged street racing incident causes concern among neighbors
DES MOINES, Iowa — After a pair of car crashes in Des Moines damaged four homes Sunday, residents are getting more and more concerned about street racers in the area. Residents on E. 14th St. had a variety of complaints about the racers: some were bothered by all the noise, while others are just worried for their safety. One thing most of them agreed on is that the problem is getting worse.
Waukee police identify bodies found inside home Monday morning
WAUKEE, Iowa — Two people were found dead in a Waukee home Monday morning, according to the Waukee Police Department. Police say they responded to the 2600 block of Abbott Drive for an unknown problem Monday at 10:36 a.m. Officers located two bodies upon arrival, later identified as 39-year-old...
Iowa firefighter shares concerns around electric vehicle fires
NEVADA, Iowa — As more drivers make the jump from gasoline-fueled vehicles to electric ones, firefighters are growing concerned about an alarming trend surrounding them: Putting out a fire in an electric vehicle is a lot less straightforward than you might expect. The crux of firefighters' worries have to...
Iowa charges dismissed against man who barricaded himself in Winterset church
WINTERSET, Iowa — The Iowa charges against 27-year-old Gage Walter, the man who barricaded himself in a Winterset church following a police chase in early August, have been dropped. Walter was charged in Iowa with Theft in the First Degree and Felony Eluding. West Des Moines police said Walter...
Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
Charlotte’s Kitchen announces new Indianola location
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in October 2021, when the restaurant announced its first brick-and-mortar location in the metro. After launching a food truck full of grandma's recipes back in 2020 and establishing a Johnston storefront in 2021, local restaurant Charlotte's Kitchen is expanding once again.
Police: Vehicle speeds past stop sign and into another car, injuring 2
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are searching for a person involved in a traffic violation that ended in a crash, according to a Des Moines Police Department press release. Police say that a patrol officer chased a vehicle around 5 p.m. Wednesday after it ran a stop sign. It then crashed into another car at the intersection of E. 23rd Street and Capitol Avenue.
Feeling stuffy? Iowa's 2nd allergy season has arrived
CLIVE, Iowa — I haven't felt exactly 100% waking up the past week or so, and even felt it at the Iowa State Fair. Asking around the Local 5 newsroom, there were plenty of people who have been feeling it too. "Good Morning Iowa" Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence showed the...
Altoona duplex across from Centennial Elementary catches fire
ALTOONA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. A duplex in Altoona caught fire Friday afternoon, the Altoona Police Department said. Fire crews from eight different departments responded to the fire. 9th Street...
Roofer, homeowner give hail damage repair advice following Friday's storm
CLIVE, Iowa — Jared Harrison is the owner of R3 Roofing and Exteriors, a company based in Urbandale. He says the damage from Friday's storm is some of the biggest and most extensive he's seen since he moved to Des Moines. "The storms are only becoming more frequent and...
Des Moines reports 6th traffic-related fatality involving a motorcycle in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said in a press release.
Small fire at Waukee senior living center leaves some residents without a place to stay
WAUKEE, Iowa — Residents at a senior living community in Waukee are without a home after a small fire Thursday, according to the Waukee Fire Department. The department responded to the incident at Thomas Place Senior Living Community around 7 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of the sprinkler and fire alarm going off.
Tensions rise as Johnston parents appeal for removal of Turning Point USA
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Community School District is facing push back for their decision allowing a chapter of the national organization Turning Point USA to become an official school group. Johnston parents filed an appeal with the Iowa Department of Education trying to get the group removed from...
Here's how to save the most money to fix that hail damage on your car
URBANDALE, Iowa — Mike Hall has been in business for over three decades at Dynamic Auto Artists in Urbandale. But it's been a long time since he's seen hail damage as bad as what happened on Friday. "2001 or 2002 is probably the last time we've seen big stuff...
Science Center of Iowa permanently closing IMAX theater
DES MOINES, Iowa — The IMAX theater at the Science Center of Iowa is officially closing its doors. The center's president, Curt Simmons, says the IMAX was a total loss after it was damaged during two storms in 2018. The films, projector and equipment used for screenings were all destroyed.
A sweet discovery: Iowa State University Creamery back after 50-year hiatus
AMES, Iowa — A hidden gem at Iowa State University is open again after a 50-year hiatus. The ISU Creamery shut down in 1969 following a storied history at the university. Dr. Stephanie Clark, the director of the ISU Creamery, spearheaded the charge to reopen the facility. She said...
Free library in Des Moines prioritizes diverse authors, stories
DES MOINES, Iowa — The River Bend neighborhood in Des Moines is now home to a new free library, one filled with books written by Black, Indigenous and other people of color (BIPOC) and telling stories about BIPOC. The idea for the free library was thought of by co-founders...
How will Des Moines use what's left of $95 million in ARPA funds?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local leaders now know how they want to spend what's left of $95 million from the American Rescue Plan. ARPA is money doled out by the Feds to help cities hit hard financially by the pandemic. The Des Moines City Council met Monday to decide the future of these funds, which must be obligated by the end of 2024.
