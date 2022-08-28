BATON ROUGE - Three people were shot along a stretch of road that's been the site of multiple deadly shootings in the past year. The latest was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Scotland Avenue and Sora Street, just north of Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were shot and taken to a hospital before paramedics arrived.

