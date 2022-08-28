ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Files from Yesteryear: 1964

By Archives
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

From the files of 1964

Mrs. Clemmons’ Father Dies Here Sunday.

Robert Woods Blair, age 62, father of Mrs. L.H. Clemmons, died at the Cullman Hospital, on Sunday, after suffering a heart attack that same day.

Mr. Blair and his wife, of Leavenworth, Kansas, were guests of Doctor and Mrs. Clemmons and were planning to move here shortly.

His widow, one daughter, three grandchildren and one sister, Mrs. Earl Witcraft, are his survivors.

Funeral services were held on February 17, at Seventh Street Baptist Church, with Reverend J. Gilbert Speake officiating and Moss Service directing interment.

Pallbearers were Doctor Frank Stitt, Doctor John T. Morris, Doctor W.J. Lovett, Bill Allen, Donald Giles and Fred Hale.

Bearcats Breeze Past Golden Eagles, 81-58

The Cullman Bearcats wrapped up the game, in the first half against Athens, last Friday and then coasted to a 81-58 victory. The Bearcats built up a 44-23 halftime lead and then eased up, outscoring the losers only one point, in each of the last two periods.

Terry Chandler paced the Cullman attack with 25 points, while Tommy Carter’s 20 were tops for the losers. No fewer than ten Bearcats broke into the scoring column, Sherril Smith being the only member of the 11-man squad who failed to score.

The Cullman Bees continued their winning streak with a 51-36 victory. Doug Lovelace was top man with 22 points.

Etha News

Sunday afternoon guests of the D.H. Johnsons, were Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. O.W. South and Myra Absher.

Eulas Dendy, formerly of this community, died of a heart attack, at his home, in Attalla, last Wednesday. Burial was in Pell City, on Friday. He was a son of Mr. and Mrs. Sovetis Dendy.

New Hope North News

Reverend James Denney brought the sermon at the church here, on Sunday.

Walter Hill, of Birmingham, spent the weekend with J.W. Grant.

Linda and Gerald Grant, of Birmingham, spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Grant.

Hillard Bell, of Ebenezer, is improving after several weeks illness.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
ATHENS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Threasa Ann Hackney

Threasa Ann Hackney, of Blountsville, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022, at the age of 73. Ann was born in Blount County, Alabama to Roscoe and Lurline Alldredge Allen on Aug. 27, 1949. Ann and her husband, Wayne, were married for fifty-four years, proving that two people who have absolutely nothing in common can have many years of happiness together. Ann loved to read, dance, and to eat potato chips. She enjoyed movies and television shows, particularly the television series “Murder She Wrote.” Mrs. Hackney enjoyed the mountains, and she loved animals of all kinds, but she had a special...
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multi-vehicle I-65 wreck leaves 1 dead

CULLMAN, Ala. – A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 northbound in Cullman County claimed the life of an Indiana woman Wednesday.   Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick identified the victim as Ruth Bahr, 58, of Vincennes, Indiana.   The wreck happened at approximately 10:29 a.m. near mile marker 291.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Cullman sweeps tri-match over Hartselle, Danville

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Lady Bearcats returned home Thursday night to host a tri-match against Danville and the rival Lady Tigers of Hartselle and the ‘Cats were able to pick up big wins over both of them. They toppled Hartselle in an area match 3-0 (25-22, 26-24, 25-22) to get the afternoon started and wrapped the evening up with a 2-1 (23-25, 25-16, 15-10) victory over Danville. Cullman 25 – Hartselle 22 (First Set) Juliana Brannon got Cullman on the scoreboard first with a kill and later on, they reeled off seven straight points as Brannon collected an ace during that...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Cullman, AL
City
Kansas, AL
City
New Hope, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
The Cullman Tribune

A life of service: Cullman’s Betty Flack passes

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman lost a faithful servant on Saturday with the passing of Betty Camp Flack, 80, who served as president of the Cullman Senior Center. Ms. Betty was a frequent participant in events and activities at the Active Adult Center. She was a supporter of the VFW Post 2214 Auxiliary and a member of Lake Catoma Baptist Church.  Cullman Senior Center participant and Ms. Betty’s best friend, Dot Waters, shared, “Betty was not real outspoken, but when she spoke people listened.  This is what made her perfect for the job as president of the Cullman Senior Center.  She was...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Chesley Junior Calvert

Chesley Junior Calvert age 92, of Bremen, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty years: Vetra Sinyard Calvert; and his daughter: Sheila Calvert Conley. Mr. Calvert is survived by his daughter: Beverly Graves (Ricky); grandchildren: Tommy Conley (Dorothy), Crystal Conley-Huffer (Brittany), Chet Conley (Jennifer), Raechel Allred (Kody), Jeremiah Calvert, Anthony & Courtney Graves, Nathan Varney; six great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and relatives. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home in Cullman. The funeral service for Mr. Calvert will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel.
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Buettner Brothers acquired by Southeast Building Supply Interests

CULLMAN, Ala. – Boston’s Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI) has acquired local building supply staple Buettner Brothers Lumber Company. The announcement was made Wednesday. The acquisition of the 130-year-old company came as a surprise to many who have been accustomed to seeing the green benches bearing the Buettner name throughout Cullman for generations. Despite the change of hands, however, the benches are here to stay.  Jimmy Barnes, great-grandson of founder Hugo Buettner, shared, “Anytime you have something like this, there’s going to be change, some positive and some negative. For the most part, I think the positive outweighs the negative. We’re...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Do everything with a purpose’: Vinemont’s Ayden Thomason prepared for senior season

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Vinemont Eagles played their way into the postseason in 2021 and their journey back to the playoffs has already begun in 2022. Senior quarterback Ayden Thomason wants to help his team build off that momentum from last year. “I feel like we did really well in the spring game. There were a lot of positives. We moved the ball well in the run game and gained some yards in the passing game. Our defense played very well, getting some big stops and giving the offense good opportunities to score,” Thomason said. “Overall, the spring game gave me...
VINEMONT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yesteryear#The Cullman Hospital#Moss Service#The Cullman Bees#The D H Johnsons
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lynn Eldridge Harris

Lynn Eldridge Harris, 71, of Cullman, AL, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Orange Beach, AL. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, Cullman, AL. The funeral service will be at 5 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Cullman City Cemetery. Jeff Steele will officiate. Lynn was born February 17, 1951, in Cullman, AL. He graduated from Hanceville High School and attended St. Bernard College. He retired from IDG/Boring Smith after a long career in industrial sales. Lynn was an ordained deacon and served at Highland Park Baptist Church, Muscle...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in fatal Limestone County wreck

A Huntsville man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 43-year-old Michael Gene Preston was traveling along U.S. 72 when his vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Preston was thrown from the vehicle...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: David Leon Abbott

David Leon Abbott “Cave Man,” 63 of Houston, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022. He passed away at his home. He was born on Oct. 14, 1958, in Haleyville, Alabama. David loved to hunt arrowheads and Indian artifacts and enjoyed working on motorcycles and four wheelers. He worked at Cavalier Homes before becoming a self-employed handyman. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, from 11a.m. – noon at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where funeral service will be held at noon. Burial will follow in Houston Church of God Cemetery. David is survived by his son: Johnathan David Abbott; daughter-in-law: April Smith; grandchildren: Elijah Joe Abbott, Zoey Jane Abbott, Kyle Anthony Abbott; brothers: Ricky Lee (Connie) Abbott, Lonnie Robert (Margaret) Abbott, Junior Leon Abbott, Joseph John Abbott and his fiancé Nicole; sisters: Rebecca Ann (Jack) Jeffreys, and Sandra Mae (Chuck) Abbott; 4 nephews: Chris Jeffreys, Lee Abbott, James Abbott, and Shannon Abbott;  and 9 nieces: Erica Jeffreys, Brandie Rennicker, Sabrina Zimmerman, Ambry Abbott, Carrie Abbott, Crystal Carden, Megan Abbott, Jessica Gilbert, and Angela Abbott. He was preceded in death by his son: Randall Joe Abbott; and parents: Leyon and Lona Mae Abbott.
HOUSTON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Hill
The Cullman Tribune

Cobblestone Hotel, Wissota Chophouse groundbreaking Tuesday in SW Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – A groundbreaking ceremony for Cobblestone Hotel and Suites in Cullman will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30. The hotel will be built at 1835 Main Ave. SW and will be Cobblestone’s first location in Alabama. Construction should take 12-15 months.  The 63-room hotel is the hospitality brand’s Main Street prototype and includes a Wissota Chophouse that will feature local and regional beers and high-quality steaks.   “Cobblestone Hotels is very excited to break ground on the first Cobblestone Hotel and Wissota Chophouse in Alabama,” said Jeremy Griesbach, president of Cobblestone Hotels. “The location near downtown Cullman positions us to be part...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

18-wheeler overturns on I-59N closing exit ramp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler overturned on I-59 North at Tallapoosa Street Exit Wednesday in Birmingham. It happened around 2:30 p.m. The accident closed the the exit. No word on any injuries. Crews worked quickly to get the truck moved as drivers slowly navigated through the area. Subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ruble Graham Livingston

Ruble Graham Livingston, 90, of Cullman passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care Center. She was born in Morgan County, Alabama on July 7, 1932. Mrs. Livingston was a member of Sardis Baptist Church in Trimble. She enjoyed gardening and worshiping with her church family. She is survived by her son: Jeff Livingston; daughter: Jennifer (Scott) Brown; sister: Bobbie Messersmith; grandchildren: Rylie Livingston, Ryan Livingston and Will Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents: James Lafayette Graham and Gertie Moore Graham; her husband: Fred Livingston; sisters: Faye Teichmiller and Betty Woodard; brother: James Graham and daughter-in-law: Denise Livingston. Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 2p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home; burial will follow in Bethsadia Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Woodland Village Healthcare Center and Comfort Care Hospice for the care they gave to Mrs. Livingston.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville adding 5 new names to Bulldog Wall of Fame Friday

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Bulldogs will be back home at Ray Talley Stadium to host Oneonta Friday night but before they kick things off, fans will be able to enjoy a special ceremony. Hanceville will be adding five more names to its Bulldog Wall of Fame Friday night and this year’s class is full of Hanceville greats. Roy White Became Hanceville’s first All-State player in 1931 and played on Alabama’s 1934 National Championship Team. Played in the 1935 Rose Bowl. Ray Dyer Earned All-Area and All-State honors in 1974. Played in the AHSAA All-Star Game in 1975. Signed a football scholarship to the University...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Curtis Starlon Quick

Curtis Starlon Quick, also known as Bubba Starla, from Cullman Alabama, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at age 57. He was born on Jan. 8, 1965. He was preceded in death by his mother: Mary Sue Smith; father: Curtis Eduard Quick; and brother: James Shannon Quick. He is survived by his children: Chelsey (Christian) Cottingham, Toby (Anna Claire) Quick, and Nicki (Michael) Orr; grandchildren: Lexi Smith, Hannah Smith, Makayla Orr, Lakelei Cottingham, and Karson Cottingham; brother: Shane (Susan) Quick; sister: Shawanna Watts; a host of nieces and nephews; and Bubba Trey who was like a son to him. We will be honoring Bubba Starla with a Celebration of Life on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Berlin Plaza, 3669 Hwy 278 E, Cullman AL 35055. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to help cover funeral home expenses to his brother, Shane Quick, at 1571 County Road 1605, Cullman, AL 35058.
CULLMAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Deborah Vickery

Deborah Kay Baggett Vickery, 62 of Double Springs, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at her residence. Deborah was born on March 8, 1960, in Trenton, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, from 11:30a.m. – 1 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Brother Steton Hayes will officiate. Deborah is survived by her husband: Michael “Buck” Vickery; daughters: Sebrina Vickery and Tasha (Jim) Millsap; grandchildren: Ashley (Samuel) Thomas, Tia Vickery, Peyton Millsap; nephew: Dale McDonald; niece: Misty McDonald; great nephews: Dustin and Brent McDonald; brothers in law: Danny and Mark Vickery; sisters in law: Carolyn Naylor, Kim Vickery, Sheila Vickery; father-in-law: Logan Vickery; great grandchildren: Aubree, Aaliyah, Addy, Samuel, and Avah Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents: Quinton and Marveline Aderholt; sister: Vickie Baggett; and daughter: Tabitha Vickery.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘I want to soak it all in’: Hanceville’s Kayley Kahler looking forward to senior season

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The 2022 high school volleyball season is underway, and Hanceville senior Kayley Kahler is excited to see what this year’s Lady Bulldogs squad can do. “I feel like last season was a good step in the right direction. We had a lot of new players last year, so we definitely focused on the basics of volleyball,” Kahler said. “Last season, I really learned to love the sport again. We had great team chemistry, and it gives me lots of hope for this season.” Hanceville will have a lot of experienced players back in 2022 and will have a new...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy