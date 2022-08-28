Files from Yesteryear: 1964

From the files of 1964

Mrs. Clemmons’ Father Dies Here Sunday.

Robert Woods Blair, age 62, father of Mrs. L.H. Clemmons, died at the Cullman Hospital, on Sunday, after suffering a heart attack that same day.

Mr. Blair and his wife, of Leavenworth, Kansas, were guests of Doctor and Mrs. Clemmons and were planning to move here shortly.

His widow, one daughter, three grandchildren and one sister, Mrs. Earl Witcraft, are his survivors.

Funeral services were held on February 17, at Seventh Street Baptist Church, with Reverend J. Gilbert Speake officiating and Moss Service directing interment.

Pallbearers were Doctor Frank Stitt, Doctor John T. Morris, Doctor W.J. Lovett, Bill Allen, Donald Giles and Fred Hale.

Bearcats Breeze Past Golden Eagles, 81-58

The Cullman Bearcats wrapped up the game, in the first half against Athens, last Friday and then coasted to a 81-58 victory. The Bearcats built up a 44-23 halftime lead and then eased up, outscoring the losers only one point, in each of the last two periods.

Terry Chandler paced the Cullman attack with 25 points, while Tommy Carter’s 20 were tops for the losers. No fewer than ten Bearcats broke into the scoring column, Sherril Smith being the only member of the 11-man squad who failed to score.

The Cullman Bees continued their winning streak with a 51-36 victory. Doug Lovelace was top man with 22 points.

Etha News

Sunday afternoon guests of the D.H. Johnsons, were Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. O.W. South and Myra Absher.

Eulas Dendy, formerly of this community, died of a heart attack, at his home, in Attalla, last Wednesday. Burial was in Pell City, on Friday. He was a son of Mr. and Mrs. Sovetis Dendy.

New Hope North News

Reverend James Denney brought the sermon at the church here, on Sunday.

Walter Hill, of Birmingham, spent the weekend with J.W. Grant.

Linda and Gerald Grant, of Birmingham, spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Grant.

Hillard Bell, of Ebenezer, is improving after several weeks illness.