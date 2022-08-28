ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mulaney celebrates 40th birthday with Olivia Munn and son Malcolm

By Rachel Summer Small
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSwTH_0hYhhLSn00

Looks like he’s “ Kid Gorgeous” no more.

After hitting the big 4-0 on Aug. 26, John Mulaney shared photos taken the night of his birthday to Instagram that captured the comedian with Olivia Munn and their 9-month-old son Malcolm, surrounded by white and gold balloons and streamers on the stage of Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Judging by the totally vacant theater, the moment seemingly unfolded in the aftermath of Mulaney’s Friday evening performance of “From Scratch,” his latest stand-up special that’s touring now.

“There is truly no better way to turn 40,” the “SNL” alum captioned a pic that shows him sitting directly on the stage while holding Malcolm, who appears to be otherwise preoccupied with a tangle of metallic streamers, on his lap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wcNtP_0hYhhLSn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGau2_0hYhhLSn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABeem_0hYhhLSn00

In another snap, which Mulaney posted to Instagram Stories, Malcolm looks to have become further ensnared in the strips of glittery birthday tinsel while his dad looks on. Superimposed text above the comedian’s head proclaims “40,” while over Malcolm’s head floats his age, “9 mos, 2 days.”

Brief clips also shared to his Stories capture the Emmy-winning entertainer standing up while holding Malcolm, who evidently had just sampled white cake frosting — with much of it ending up on his face.

Yet another shot reveals the whole family together posing on the stage, with Mulaney kissing Munn, 42, on the forehead and holding Malcolm as the infant licks frosting off his hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nr0VK_0hYhhLSn00
Mulaney and Munn’s 9-month-old son Malcolm seemed enchanted by the decor … and the taste of frosting.
Instagram/@johnmulaney

“Turning 40 with my family and a fist of frosting,” wrote Mulaney in text overlaid on the image.

It’s no secret that the “Big Mouth” showrunner spent his final years as a 30-something stirring up a whirlwind of personal upheaval, starting with a relapse into drug and alcohol addiction while quarantining during the pandemic before weathering an intervention — organized by a number of his longtime friends and creative collaborators including Seth Meyers and Nick Kroll — and winding up at rehab by the end of 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBpyO_0hYhhLSn00
Mulaney has leaned into family life following his stint in rehab.
Getty Images for Disney

Shortly after checking out of the rehab facility in February 2021, Mulaney filed for divorce from longtime partner Anna Marie Tendler, whom he had been married to since 2014.

By May, it was public knowledge that he and Munn were an item, and it came out that the pair were expecting a baby together that September.

